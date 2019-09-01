Dual AMD EPYC 7742 Crushes Quad Intel Xeon 8180M's In Geekbench 4

Patrick Kennedy, Editor-in-Chief at ServeTheHome, recently set a new world record on Geekbench 4 with pair of AMD EPYC 7742 processors. The publication also compared the pair of EPYC 7742 chips against four Intel Xeon Platinum 8180M processors, with the AMD system being the clear winner.

(Image credit: AMD)

In one corner, we have the AMD EPYC 7742, which comes out punching with 64 cores and 128 threads, and the Intel Xeon Platinum 8180M with its 28 cores and 56 threads in the opposing corner. The AMD system consists of two EPYC 7742 and tallies up to 128 cores and 256 threads while the Intel system has four Xeon Platinum 8180M for a total of 112 cores and 224 threads.

Model Price (USD) Cores / Threads TDP Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache PCIe Lanes Memory Support AMD EPYC 7742 $6,950 54 / 128 225W 2.25 GHz 3.40 GHz 256MB PCIe 4.0 x 128 Octa DDR4-3200 Intel Xeon Platinum 8180M $13,011 28 / 56 205W 2.50 GHz 3.80 GHz 38.5MB PCIe 3.0 x 48 Hexa DDR4-2666

ServeTheHome ran Geekbench 4 on the AMD system several times and obtained multi-core scores that vary between 184,000 to 193,000 points. The best run racked in 193,554 points. The highest-ranking Intel system on Geekbench 4 belongs to a Dell PowerEdge R840 equipped with four Intel Xeon Platinum 8180M processors. Therefore, ServeTheHome used the aforementioned system as a point of reference for the comparison.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

The dual EPYC 7742 system puts in single-and multi-core score of 4,876 and 193,554 points, respectively. The quad Xeon Platinum 8180M system scores 4,700 and 155,050 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The AMD system basically outperforms the Intel system by up to 3.74% in single-core workloads and 24.83% in multi-core workloads.

ServeTheHome notes that it used a reference AMD platform and believes its record will surely be broken when big-name vendors start releasing their dual-socket EPYC 7742 servers. Additionally, ServeTheHome didn't really fool with any tweaks or whatsoever. Therefore, a pair of EPYC 7742 should be able to crack the 200,000 points mark with the right optimizations.

The Geekbench 4 benchmark holds little to no relevance in the enterprise world. Nevertheless, it gives us a small taste of how AMD's EPYC 7002-series can provide enterprises with more bang for their buck.

If we do the math, each EPYC 7742 costs $6,950 each Xeon Platinum 8180M goes for $13,011. So two EPYC 7742 cost you $13,900 and four Xeon Platinum 8180M sets you back $52,044. You're getting 24.83% more performance while costing 73.29% less. Besides the very attractive price tag and more cores, the EPYC 7002-series brings other goodies to the table that enterprise users will surely appreciate, such as higher memory capacity and a more generous serving of PCIe bandwidth.

