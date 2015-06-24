EKWB Wasted No Time Preparing A Fury X Water Block

EKWB is one of the leading water cooling companies on the planet, and it often has support for the latest cards fairly quickly. The company wasted no time at all getting ready for AMD's new Fury cards.

In a short teaser post on Facebook, EKWB showed off the validation sample of its upcoming EK-FC R9 Fury X water block. Thanks to the single row of display outputs that AMD has used for the Fury X, EKWB is able to offer a true single slot solution.

As you can see from the image, a larger percentage of the block itself is simply made of acrylic. With HBM memory, the surface area that needs to be cooled is much smaller than traditional GPU setups.

The company teased that the blocks would be available next week in "all flavors." EKWB generally releases copper and nickel-plated copper versions, each with the option of acrylic or acetal tops, so expect four variations next week.

