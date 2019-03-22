Enermax Unveils Liqmax III AIO CPU Cooler: Entry-Level, RGB LEDs

Enermax has recently announced a new addition to its LiqMax lineup in the Liqmax III 120, set to debut at the end of this month. According to Enermax, the Liqmax III is an entry-level all-in-one (AIO) cooler compatible with both AMD and Intel platforms. The radiator itself is 120 mm and connects to a water block that features RGB LED lighting and is able to sync with motherboards that use 4-pin RGB headers.

(Image credit: Enermax)

The Liqmax III uses the same Luminous Aurabelt water block seen with Liqmax II AIOs and has an RGB LED ring around the top edge, along with an illuminated Enermax logo on top of the glossy acrylic pump/block combo. The tubing length from the radiator to block is 400 mm, which should fit in the majority of cases (always check and measure!). You can control RGB lighting on the Liqmax III via motherboard software, such as ASRock Polychrome Sync, Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2.0, or MSI Mystic Light Sync to change things up.

The Liqmax III is equipped with Enermax's patented Shunt-Channel Technology (SCT) cold-plate, said to prevent the formation of a boundary layer to increase coolant flow momentum and accelerate heat transfer performance reducing the potential for hot spots and achieving better performance. Enermax includes a single dual-convex blade fan, which has a blade design said to create high-volume and pressure airflow through the radiator. The fan also has anti-vibration pads to help minimize noise.

CPU socket support for the Liqmax III is for both Intel (LGA2066, 2011-3, 1366, 115x) and AMD (AM4/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2, FM2+/FM2/FM1). Currently the series only comes in 120 mm size. Enermax did not mention if there will be larger models coming out. Pricing was not mentioned, but the vendor did mention "entry-level."

You can see how installation for Enermax's new cooler works in the video below: