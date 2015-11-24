'Fallout 4' And 'Star Wars Battlefront' Benchmarks On An AMD APU

Over the last few weeks, we have been testing games as they are released with numerous systems. As these are the personal computers of Tom's news team, many of our readers have commented that they would like to see more systems in these tests. The biggest problem we had with our series of test systems is that none of us owned an AMD system suitable for running the benchmarks. Although it is a low performance system, we now have an AMD APU-based build on hand and have run tests on Fallout 4 and Star Wars Battlefront.

The System

The AMD system we assembled for these tests uses the A10-6800K Richland APU. The APU uses four of AMD's CPU cores clocked at 4.1 GHz with a turbo frequency of 4.4 GHz. The APU also contains 384 stream processors clocked at 844 MHz. With a lower-end tower air cooler, we overclocked the CPU to 4.6 GHz.

The system uses an older SATA-II 500 GB Seagate HDD and contains 2 x 4 GB of Samsung DDR3 clocked at 1600 MHz with timings 9-9-9-28. The iGPU was able to access 768 MB of the system's memory as vRAM.

Our test settings were identical to the ones we used in the previous Fallout 4 and Star Wars Battlefront articles. We allowed the game to auto-detect what settings to use for the first test run, and as this is a lower-end system, we also ran the tests with the absolute lowest settings possible. FRAPS was used to measure FPS during the test.

Fallout 4

Fallout 4 automatically configured the game for low settings with the resolution set to 1680x1050. Although this is the low-preset, the game kept FXAA on low and SSAO on high, and the system struggled to run the game with these settings. Dropping the resolution down to 1280x800 and turning FXAA and SSAO completely off, performance increased quite a bit, and the game was much more pleasant to play at these settings.

Fallout 4 Settings Minimum Average Max 1680x1050, Low Settings + FXAA & SSAO On 14 18.458 29 1280x800, Low Settings + FXAA & SSAO Off 16 27.650 50

Star Wars Battlefront

For Star Wars Battlefront, the game automatically set the resolution to 1680x1050 with low graphics presets. After we finished the first test run, however, we were unable to test the game at lower resolutions. An error popped up and forced the game to close while we were trying to adjust the settings. The error stated it was usually caused by the graphics driver failing, but it also noted that we should ensure our graphics card has at least 2 GB of memory, which it did not. The motherboard we used in this system doesn't support giving more than 768 MB of RAM to the iGPU.

Star Wars Battlefront Settings Minimum Average Max 1680x1050, Low Settings 15 22.071 29

If it wasn't for the memory issue, Battlefront would likely run well on this system at lower resolutions.

