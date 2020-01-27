Upcoming Raspberry Pi Alternative Stands Out With 2 Ethernet Ports

NanoPi R2S (Image credit: FriendlyElec)

Those looking for a single-board computer (SBC) will soon have a new option. While the Raspberry Pi is very likely the name that comes to mind when you hear SBC, FriendlyElec is coming out with the NanoPi R2S , a SBC detailed this month that features more Ethernet ports than the Raspberry Pi 4.

NanoPi R2S vs. Raspberry Pi 4

Spec NanoPi R2S Raspberry Pi 4 B Size 2.2 x 2 x ? inches (55.6 x 52mm) 3.5 x 2.3 x 0.76 inches (88 x 58 x 19.5mm) GPU Arm Mali-450 MP2 @ 500 MHz VideoCore VI @ 500 MHz CPU 4x Arm Cortex-A53 cores @ 1.5 GHz 4x Arm Cortex A-72 cores (Broadcom BCM2711B0) @ 1.5 GHz RAM 1GB DDR4 1 - 4GB DDR4 Network Support 2x Ethernet 1x Ethernet Storage MicroSD card slot MicroSD card slot USB Ports 1x USB 2.0 2x USB 3.0; 2x USB 2.0 Power Supply DC 5V / 2A DC 5V / 3A

The NanoPi R2S is notably distinct from the Raspberry Pi. Among the biggest difference is the upcoming SBC's additional Ethernet port, making it ideal for network-based projects.

The unit measures just 2.2 x 2 inches, which is a low-profile size that's comparable to the Raspberry Pi A+ boards.

The NanoPi R2S will come powered by four Arm Cortex-A53 cores and reach a clock speed of up to 1.5 GHz.

In terms of RAM, the Pi 4 has the NanoPi R2S beat with the ability to support up to 4GB of DDR4 RAM, compared to the R2S' 1GB. However, we're be keen to see how pricing compares.

You'll be able to connect peripherals or storage devices to the NanoPi R2S via its single USB Type-A port. Meanwhile, the microUSB port for powering the board. It also comes with a 10-pin GPIO header for I2C and UART support.