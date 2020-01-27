Trending

Upcoming Raspberry Pi Alternative Stands Out With 2 Ethernet Ports

By

The NanoPi R2S is tempting for those with networking-based projects.

NanoPi R2S

NanoPi R2S (Image credit: FriendlyElec)

Those looking for a single-board computer (SBC) will soon have a new option. While the Raspberry Pi is very likely the name that comes to mind when you hear SBC, FriendlyElec is coming out with the NanoPi R2S, a SBC detailed this month that features more Ethernet ports than the Raspberry Pi 4.  

NanoPi R2S vs. Raspberry Pi 4

SpecNanoPi R2SRaspberry Pi 4 B
Size 2.2 x 2 x ? inches (55.6 x 52mm)3.5 x 2.3 x 0.76 inches (88 x 58 x 19.5mm)
GPUArm Mali-450 MP2 @ 500 MHz VideoCore VI @ 500 MHz
CPU4x Arm Cortex-A53 cores @ 1.5 GHz4x Arm Cortex A-72 cores (Broadcom BCM2711B0) @ 1.5 GHz
RAM1GB DDR41 - 4GB DDR4
Network Support2x Ethernet1x Ethernet
StorageMicroSD card slotMicroSD card slot
USB Ports1x USB 2.02x USB 3.0; 2x USB 2.0
Power SupplyDC 5V / 2ADC 5V / 3A

The NanoPi R2S is notably distinct from the Raspberry Pi. Among the biggest difference is the upcoming SBC's additional Ethernet port, making it ideal for network-based projects. 

The unit measures just 2.2 x 2 inches, which is a low-profile size that's comparable to the Raspberry Pi A+ boards.  

The NanoPi R2S will come powered by four Arm Cortex-A53 cores and reach a clock speed of up to 1.5 GHz.  

In terms of RAM, the Pi 4 has the NanoPi R2S beat with the ability to support up to 4GB of DDR4 RAM, compared to the R2S' 1GB. However, we're be keen to see how pricing compares. 

You'll be able to connect peripherals or storage devices to the NanoPi R2S via its single USB Type-A port. Meanwhile, the microUSB port for powering the board. It also comes with a 10-pin GPIO header for I2C and UART support.

Currently, the NanoPi R2S doesn't have a price or release date. However, its predecessor, the NanoPi R1S, currently starts at $25 from FriendlyElec, including shipping from China. 

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • gblack 28 January 2020 15:30
    Given that the main feature is an additional ethernet port, what kind of a bus are these ports sitting on? What sort of hardware constraints are we going to have on this unit's ability to process packets?
    Reply
  • Qurt 29 January 2020 16:19
    USB to ethernet adapters work fine on the RPi4. And since they have 4 (count 'em 4) USB ports, well ....
    Reply