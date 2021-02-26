Galax Launches White GeForce RTX 3060 12GB

Extravagant DIY builds have long become mainstream, so many people are looking for hardware that matches design of their existing rigs. Those with a snow-white PC want to use white components, which are sometimes hard to find. Of the many GeForce RTX 3060-based graphics boards announced thus far, there is only one white card, spotted by Hermitage Akihabara and made by Galax. This card is currently not even listed on Galax's website and appears to be only available in one Japanese store.

The graphics board is called the Galax Galakuro GeForce RTX 3060 12GB (GK-RTX3060-E12GB/OC/White) and it carries Nvidia's GA106-A300 GPU with 3584 CUDA cores clocked at up to 1807 MHz (slightly up from 1780 recommended by Nvidia) in boost mode as well as 12GB of 15 Gbps GDDR6 memory with a 192-bit interface.

(Image credit: Galax)

The GPU is cooled down by a rather massive cooling system incorporating an aluminum heatsink, heat pipes, and two fans which occupy 2.5 slots. Keeping in mind that the board is rated for a 170W TDP, it is not surprising that it comes with a rather advanced cooler. On the one hand, the massive cooler will improve the card's overclocking potential. On the other hand, not every PC can actually accommodate the white Galax Galakuro GeForce RTX 3060 12GB.

(Image credit: Galax)

The board has one 8-pin PCIe power connector as well as four display outputs (three DisplayPort 1.4, one HDMI), which is now the standard configuration for performance mainstream graphics boards.

(Image credit: Galax)

Given that white builds are getting traction, a GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card in white would gain quite some popularity among modders and DIY enthusiasts. Unfortunately, Galax currently does not list the board on its website and for now it will be available only from one store in Japan for ¥57,980 without tax ($546).