Cyberpunk 2077: GameStop Advises Waiting For December 21st Patch Before Returning

As reported by Vice, it appears companies like GameStop want you to wait for the next major patch on December 21 for the Xbox and PlayStation consoles before you request a refund. Interestingly, that's also the cutoff date for direct requests to CD Projekt Red for refunds of the boxed version of the game.

Per an internal a memo cited by Vice, GameStop is taking its own unique approach to the issue – here's the company's memo on the matter:

"CDP will issue a patch on 12/21 that should be a major fix to address customers' concerns about Cyberpunk 2077. If customers are still unhappy and want to return their product, they should be directed to send an email to: helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com for reimbursement directions and refunds issued directly from CDP. The complete CDP message to Cyberpunk customers can be found here: https://en.cdprojektred.com/news/important-update/"

-- Gamestop

Simply put, Gamestop is hoping the patch will fix enough of the performance issues and bugs to make gamers change their mind about the game. This makes sense from a retailer's perspective because a refund strips it of the profits from the sale, and that could be a lot of lost cash for GameStop due to the number of gamers seeking refunds for Cyberpunk 2077. Tom's Hardware has reached out to GameStop and will update this story if it responds.



Gamers are frustrated with the disaster that was the Cyberpunk 2077 console release due to numerous bugs and performance issues, especially on the base PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. In an attempt to quell the swelling anger, CD Projekt Red told its console player base earlier this week that those who don't want to wait for patches could request refunds directly from Sony, Microsoft, or, for physical discs, the stores they bought them from. It also listed an email address to contact the company for assistance until Dec. 21.

Hopefully, the patch does improve things enough to change your mind if you cannot get the refund. It's unclear what action CD Projekt Red will actually take. When previously questioned about its refund statements, the company told Tom's Hardware is had nothing to add at that time.