Gigabyte Announces Two New Lightweight Gaming Laptops

Gigabyte's adding a couple of new gaming machines in its repertoire.

Gigabyte today announced the launch of two new gaming laptops, one each in the 14- and 15-inch categories. The company is claiming that this pair are the lightest gaming laptops available in their size categories. Lofty claims, but at 4.76 lbs and 3.68 lbs, they're definitely pretty portable. So, what's Gigabyte managed to squeeze into these new, light notebooks?

 

The 14-inch P34G measures in at 21mm thick and packs Intel's 4th generation Core i7 quad-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 760M graphics, up to a 256 GB mSATA SSD and 1 TB in HDD storage, an AHVA FHD 1080p display panel, and a back-lit keyboard.

 

The 15-inch P35K also boasts Intel's latest 4th generation Core i7 CPU and is the same 21 mm thick. The P35K pairs its Core i7 CPU with Nvidia's GeForce GTX 765M. The laptop uses a 1080p FHD IPS display panel, supports up to 3 TB of storage, and comes with an ODD/HDD slot.

No word on pricing or availability but we'll keep you posted.

  • kelfen 19 September 2013 12:02
    Depending on the price I would seriously consider getting this. I am a casual gamer.
  • joaompp 19 September 2013 13:30
    Everyone is piggy backing off of razers laptop line. Ultrabook gaming laptops, I love it!
  • velocityg4 19 September 2013 13:56
    It's great to see that Windows laptop manufacturers are finally making lightweight gaming laptops. For the longest time the only laptop's you could buy with a gaming quality GPU that were light was the 15" Macbook Pro.

    Although I wonder if these have as good a battery life as the Macbook Pro? The real advantage they had over Windows laptops was their weight and battery life to performance ratio. As any Windows laptop would end up weighing more and/or have worse battery than the Macbook Pro for the same GPU performance or end up costing more.
  • warezme 19 September 2013 15:44
    It took a new player like Razor to force the bigger guys hand into developing light weight high end gamers, like these. Otherwise they would still be pawning huge ugly beasts or consumer models with half baked game hardware add-ons prone to failure because they were ever designed to be gaming laptops.
  • g-unit1111 19 September 2013 16:46
    The big question is though, is will Gigabyte release these in the States? They, like Asus and everyone else seem to be releasing their new innovative products like this outside of the US.
  • AGx-07_162 19 September 2013 16:55
    11564855 said:
    It took a new player like Razor to force the bigger guys hand into developing light weight high end gamers, like these. Otherwise they would still be pawning huge ugly beasts or consumer models with half baked game hardware add-ons prone to failure because they were ever designed to be gaming laptops.

    Isn't that how it always is though? The "bigger guys" become comfortable in their profitable zone and just outright refuse to do anything different for fear of it affecting their "bottom line". Then when things become popular they finally get off their butts and try to get a piece of the pie (See Kodak).
  • jojesa 20 September 2013 13:55
    11564366 said:
    I ...For the longest time the only laptop's you could buy with a gaming quality GPU that were light was the 15" Macbook Pro...
    Ok. Was I in a cave? Where is the gaming quality MBP?
    Unless you are referring to Facebook gaming (e.g Candy Crush)

  • SengenSoma5 26 September 2013 09:15
    this is something like MSI's Ge 40 i suppose?
