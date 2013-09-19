Gigabyte Announces Two New Lightweight Gaming Laptops

Gigabyte today announced the launch of two new gaming laptops, one each in the 14- and 15-inch categories. The company is claiming that this pair are the lightest gaming laptops available in their size categories. Lofty claims, but at 4.76 lbs and 3.68 lbs, they're definitely pretty portable. So, what's Gigabyte managed to squeeze into these new, light notebooks?
The 14-inch P34G measures in at 21mm thick and packs Intel's 4th generation Core i7 quad-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 760M graphics, up to a 256 GB mSATA SSD and 1 TB in HDD storage, an AHVA FHD 1080p display panel, and a back-lit keyboard.
The 15-inch P35K also boasts Intel's latest 4th generation Core i7 CPU and is the same 21 mm thick. The P35K pairs its Core i7 CPU with Nvidia's GeForce GTX 765M. The laptop uses a 1080p FHD IPS display panel, supports up to 3 TB of storage, and comes with an ODD/HDD slot.
No word on pricing or availability but we'll keep you posted.
Although I wonder if these have as good a battery life as the Macbook Pro? The real advantage they had over Windows laptops was their weight and battery life to performance ratio. As any Windows laptop would end up weighing more and/or have worse battery than the Macbook Pro for the same GPU performance or end up costing more.
Isn't that how it always is though? The "bigger guys" become comfortable in their profitable zone and just outright refuse to do anything different for fear of it affecting their "bottom line". Then when things become popular they finally get off their butts and try to get a piece of the pie (See Kodak).
Unless you are referring to Facebook gaming (e.g Candy Crush)