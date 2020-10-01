GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile Could Bring GeForce RTX 2080 Ti-Like Performance to Laptops

Nvidia Ampere GA104 (Image credit: NGA)

Nvidia's Ampere GA104 die (via @HXL) has emerged on the NGA forums in China. The alleged GPU is expected to power the GeForce RTX 3070 and recently rumored GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. As this is a rumor we have to treat the information and alleged GA104 die image with suspicion.

The GeForce RTX 3070 will hit the shelves on October 15 and employs the GA104 silicon. Like other Ampere dies, the GA104 should be manufactured with Samsung's 8N Nvidia process node. The exact number of Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs) are unknown, but rumors point to 48 of them, which would total upto 6,144 CUDA cores, 48 RT cores and 192 Tensor cores. The GeForce RTX 3070 is equipped with 5,888 CUDA cores. It's obvious that the graphics card isn't leveraging the full die, which paves the way for a potential GeForce RTX 3070 Super or GeForce RTX 3070 Ti in the future.

The GA104 (GN20-E5) die from the photograph is reportedly a qualification sample (QS) that corresponds to the mobile version of the GeForce RTX 3070. Nvidia hasn't announced Ampere for mobile devices yet, so we're uncertain if the chipmaker will enable the same number of SMs on the GeForce RTX 3070 mobile. For now, one could only dream that all the 5,888 CUDA cores from the desktop variant make their way to the mobile variant.

The leaked GA104 silicon is apparently surrounded by eight SK Hynix H56C8H24AIR GDDR6 memory chips. Each 8Gb chip is 1GB in size so the GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile should land with 8GB of GDDR6 of total memory, which seemingly implies a 256-bit memory interface.

Shockingly, the H56C8H24AIR chips don't show up on SK Hynix's website. However, the original poster claims that these chips draw 1.2V, therefore, we suspect the H56C8H24AIR chips could be the low-voltage versions of the H56C8H24MJR chips.

In its Ampere announcement, Nvidia claimed that the GeForce RTX 3070 would deliver higher performance than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti for half the price. The chipmaker's statement remains to be confirmed. However, we can't beat the excitement of seeing that kind of performance inside a laptop.