Here's How Much Custom GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics Cards Could Cost

Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3070 (Image credit: Asus)

The GeForce RTX 3070 officially goes on sale on October 15, but Spanish retailer PcComponentes (spotted via overclocking.com) has already posted a couple of custom models on its online store.

Armed with Nvidia's Ampere silicon, the GeForce RTX 3070 aims to become the best graphics card in the budget category. Its attributes include 5,888 CUDA cores, 46 RT cores and 184 Tensor cores. The 8GB of onboard 14 Gbps GDDR6 memory runs through a 256-bit memory bus to offer a memory bandwidth that peaks at 448 GBps.

The GeForce RTX 3070 is rated for 220W and utilizes the 12-pin PCIe power connector. The Founders Edition will retail for $499, but the design might not appeal to everyone, which is where Nvidia's partners come in with their custom models.

Custom GeForce RTX 3070 Prices

Based in Spain, PcComponentes deals in Euros, so we've converted the prices over to U.S. dollar sand deducted the standard 21% VAT (value-added tax). But keep in mind that computer hardware overseas are rarely priced the same as in the U.S. PcComponentes' postings could serve as an estimate but not definitive pricing we should expect in the U.S.

Graphics Card Part Number Boost Clock (MHz) Price Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3070 OC Edition ROG-STRIX-RTX3070-O8G-GAMING ? $653 Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3070 ROG-STRIX-RTX3070-8G-GAMING 1,755 $634 PNY GeForce RTX 3070 8GB XLR8 Gaming Epic-X RGB Triple Fan Edition VCG30708TFXPPB 1,725 $576 Asus Dual GeForce RTX 3070 OC Edition DUAL-RTX3070-O8G ? $567 PNY GeForce RTX 3070 8GB Dual Fan VCG30708DFMPB 1,725 $557 Asus Dual GeForce RTX 3070 DUAL-RTX3070-8G 1,755 $547 Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge ZT-A30700E-10P 1,725 $499

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3070 OC Edition, which could retail for about $653, is the most expensive custom SKU in PcComponentes catalogue. Asus hasn't expose the clock speeds for the triple-fan monster. For reference, the Founders Edition's boost clock is set at 1,725 MHz. Asus' non-OC edition has a boost clock of 1,755 MHz so we expect the OC variant's boost clock speed to surpass 1,800 MHz.

Assuming that the pricing is accurate, Zotac's Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge could be the cheapest custom option. The dual-fan graphics card has the same boost clock as the Founders Edition.

The RTX 3070 game begins October 15. If the GeForce RTX 3070's stock is anything like the GeForce RTX 3080 or RTX 3090, things will be hectic with genuine consumers battling scalpers and bots to secure a GeForce RTX 3070.