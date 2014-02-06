Trending

Gigabyte Intros Bay Trail J1800 Based Mini-ITX Board

Gigabyte's new motherboard with the J1800 CPU is cheap!

Gigabyte has announced its new GA-J1800-D2H motherboard, which is a Mini-ITX board that carries a Celeron J1800 CPU.

The Celeron J1800 CPU is a dual-core Bay Trail processor that has a base frequency of 2.41 GHz and a Turbo frequency of 2.58 GHz. It has 1 MB of L2 cache. The GPU aboard has a frequency of 688 MHz, with a maximum dynamic frequency of 792 MHz. In its entirety it has a TDP of only 10 Watts.

Other features on the motherboard include two SO-DIMM memory slots for up to 8 GB of DDR3 memory, a single Mini-PCIe slot, a single PCIe x1 slot, two SATA2 connectors, a single USB 3.0 port, four USB 2.0 ports, as well as a single HDMI port, a VGA port, Gigabit Ethernet, and a pair of old-school PS/2 ports.

Cooling of the processor is achieved by a passive heatsink.

The board should be available for pre-order for roughly $60.

  • InvalidError 06 February 2014 00:59
    Cue enthusiast booing.

    But this would probably meet most people's everyday computing requirements.
  • brandonjclark 06 February 2014 01:24
    This might be perfect for Steam streaming.
  • Nada190 06 February 2014 01:25
    I kind of want one to a mini downloading only computer.
  • ThisIsMe 06 February 2014 06:54
    Honestly I think they missed a few marks. If they had added a second Ethernet port, and made that Mini-PCIe slot mSATA compatible, it would have been awesome to use in a gateway/firewall/vpn appliance. Low price. Low power. Low heat. Low profile. ...almost had it.
  • Mlim666 06 February 2014 07:08
  • torbendalum 06 February 2014 08:39
    Then this is what you want http://global.shuttle.com/main/productsDetail?productId=1718 I just bought 5 of them at my work. Nice little computers
  • torbendalum 06 February 2014 08:54
  • InvalidError 06 February 2014 15:04
    Bay Trail should be more than powerful enough to handle decoding 1080p h264. Even my stock C2D-E8400 can simultaneously decode 4-5 1080p streams in full-software decode. The GPU in it is a Radeon HD3670 so the only hardware assist the CPU gets is video overlay re-scaling.

    So, even if Bay Trail is half as efficient as C2D, it should still have enough grunt to handle two 1080p streams even if its IGP does not do hardware decode.
  • rwpritchett 06 February 2014 16:23
    Too bad it only has 2x SATA 3.0Gbps. This would be a nice low power file server or HTPC board if it had more storage capability. So close Gigabyte...
  • Sangeet Khatri 06 February 2014 16:34
    Guys, for $60 what else are you expecting? This is a great value. It can run Linux great for a simple Web-surfing and a Multimedia PC.For the more geeks, you can buy this $60 combo, put in 8GB RAM for $70, buy two 3TB WD Green HDD, download FreeNAS and set up a NAS for pretty cheap.This is the perfect for people on a budget. I mean for a home-surfing PC, this is great :

    CPU+Mobo = $60 |
    4GB RAM = $30 |
    PSU = $30 |
    HDD (500GB) = $50 |
    Cooler Master Elite 120 = $35 |
    Operating System = Linux Mint 16 (Mate is preffered) |

    There you have it, a nice web surfing and media streaming machine for about $200.This is a great value.
