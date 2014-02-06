Gigabyte Intros Bay Trail J1800 Based Mini-ITX Board

Gigabyte has announced its new GA-J1800-D2H motherboard, which is a Mini-ITX board that carries a Celeron J1800 CPU.
The Celeron J1800 CPU is a dual-core Bay Trail processor that has a base frequency of 2.41 GHz and a Turbo frequency of 2.58 GHz. It has 1 MB of L2 cache. The GPU aboard has a frequency of 688 MHz, with a maximum dynamic frequency of 792 MHz. In its entirety it has a TDP of only 10 Watts.
Other features on the motherboard include two SO-DIMM memory slots for up to 8 GB of DDR3 memory, a single Mini-PCIe slot, a single PCIe x1 slot, two SATA2 connectors, a single USB 3.0 port, four USB 2.0 ports, as well as a single HDMI port, a VGA port, Gigabit Ethernet, and a pair of old-school PS/2 ports.
Cooling of the processor is achieved by a passive heatsink.
The board should be available for pre-order for roughly $60.
