Gigabyte Updates BRIX Pro Lineup With 11th Gen Tiger Lake Processors

Gigabyte has updated its lineup of the BRIX Pro series with Intel's latest 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs including new Xe integrated graphics. Gigabyte has three Tiger Lake units available, with different CPUs for each SKU, you can grab a Core i7-1165G7 Quad-Core, Core i5-1135G7 Quad-Core, or Core Core i3-1115G4 Dual-Core model.

As found by FanlessTech, connectivity is extensive on the BRIX Pro, rivaling that of entry-level PCs. Each BRIX comes with four HDMI 2.0a ports, one Thunderbolt 4/USB 4.0, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 and two Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports in the rear I/O. Wireless connectivity comes in the form of Intel AX201 WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. But that's not all, the front I/O includes four more USB 3.2 ports, plus headphone and microphone jacks.

Gigabyte Tiger Lake BRIX Pro Rear I/O (Image credit: Gigabyte)

For storage, you can kit each unit out with two M.2 SSDs, and one SATA 3 laptop hard drive or SSD. One of the two M.2 slots can run either NVMe or SATA protocols which is great as SATA M.2 SSDs are usually cheaper than their NVMe counterparts. For system memory, you get two SODIMMs slots supporting a max of 64GB (32GB per slot) at a frequency of 3200MHz.

The size of the Tiger Lake BRIX Pros are excellent given the amount of connectivity they offer, measuring just 7.7 x 1.7 x 5.5 inches (1‎96.2 x 44.4 x 140 mm). They are compact and useful for when space is at a premium. They can also be attached onto the rear of your monitor with the built-in VESA mount that supports 75 x 75mm and 100 x 100mm mounts.

Gigabyte have yet to announce availability and pricing.

