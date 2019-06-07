Google Stadia at 4K Could Use 1TB of Data in 65 Hours, Report Says

(Image credit: Google)

Yesterday, Google announced pricing, release plans and data requirements for its Stadia streaming service. That includes a recommended minimum of 10 Mbps down for 720p resolution at 60 frames per second (fps) and stereo sound, 20 Mbps for 1080p resolution at 60 fps with HDR and 5.1 surround sound and 35 Mbps for 4K gaming at 60 fps with HDR and 5.1 surround sound.

The folks over at PC Gamer have done some math, and that can add up really, really quickly.

(Image credit: Google)



Specifically, they suggest that it "works out to around 15.75GB per hour of 4K streaming, 9GB per hour of 1080p, or 4.5GB per hour at 720p." At 4K, that would mean hitting 1TB of data in 65 hours or 113 hours for 1080p.

And if you have a data cap, that means you could hit it relatively quickly, especially if you do anything else online, like streaming video or uploading and downloading large files.

When asked for comment, Google said that it "will have more to share on specifics closer to launch, this announcement was mostly about games and pricing."

Google Stadia will release in November, with a $10 Pro tier that allows up to 4K gaming streaming, 5.1 surround sound and some occasional free games. For $129, a Founder's Edition will include a dark blue controller, three month subscription (and three months for a plan) and a Chromecast Ultra. The Stadia Base plan will go up to 1080p and won't require a subscription. On either plan, new games will have to be purchased separately.

The list of games that will be available on Stadia includes Destiny 2, Baldur's Gate III, Gylt, Mortal Kombat X, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Get Packed, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Doom Eternal.

Update: June 7, 12:40 p.m. ET - This story has been updated with comment from Google.