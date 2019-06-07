Google Stadia at 4K Could Use 1TB of Data in 65 Hours, Report Says

Yesterday, Google announced pricing, release plans and data requirements for its Stadia streaming service. That includes a recommended minimum of 10 Mbps down for 720p resolution at 60 frames per second (fps) and stereo sound, 20 Mbps for 1080p resolution at 60 fps with HDR and 5.1 surround sound and 35 Mbps for 4K gaming at 60 fps with HDR and 5.1 surround sound.
The folks over at PC Gamer have done some math, and that can add up really, really quickly.
Specifically, they suggest that it "works out to around 15.75GB per hour of 4K streaming, 9GB per hour of 1080p, or 4.5GB per hour at 720p." At 4K, that would mean hitting 1TB of data in 65 hours or 113 hours for 1080p.
And if you have a data cap, that means you could hit it relatively quickly, especially if you do anything else online, like streaming video or uploading and downloading large files.
When asked for comment, Google said that it "will have more to share on specifics closer to launch, this announcement was mostly about games and pricing."
Google Stadia will release in November, with a $10 Pro tier that allows up to 4K gaming streaming, 5.1 surround sound and some occasional free games. For $129, a Founder's Edition will include a dark blue controller, three month subscription (and three months for a plan) and a Chromecast Ultra. The Stadia Base plan will go up to 1080p and won't require a subscription. On either plan, new games will have to be purchased separately.
The list of games that will be available on Stadia includes Destiny 2, Baldur's Gate III, Gylt, Mortal Kombat X, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Get Packed, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Doom Eternal.
Update: June 7, 12:40 p.m. ET - This story has been updated with comment from Google.
They do have an unlimited plan for $50 a month more.
I average 500-800 gigabytes a month so no complaints.
My 9 terabyte Crashplan backup is about 97% complete so I expect the data usage to go down significantly.
None of my local ISPs even sell limited plans.
You can literally get an unlimited plan for 3.90€/month here, the speed will be just 128kb/s though.
I myself have an unlimited 150mb/s 4G wireless plan that i'm paying 25€/month for. No fiber connection here sadly since i kinda live in the middle of nowhere.
For 45€/month you'll get an unlimited 1000mb/s 5G plan.
ATT afaik doesnt, but they also have sh*t speed i doubt 24/7 could even HIT 1tb in a month.
Edit: OK, I don't know what I'm talking about. Apparently to play on Chrome/mobile you don't need any additional hardware (can use your own controller) but to play on TV you need chromecast ultra + stadia controller. But what if your TV has built in chromecast? And I assume could just connect your PC/laptop running Chrome to your TV if you want?
"Do I need to use your Controller? (Stadia Controller)No, you can use many popular HID compliant controllers when playing via USB cable on Chrome or mobile. To play on your TV you will need to use the Stadia Controller and Google Chromecast Ultra."https://support.google.com/stadia/answer/9338946?hl=en
As for the massive bandwidth requirements, yeah, that's pretty much a given for this type of service. If someone averaged around 2 hours of gaming a day, they could easily burn through a terabyte of data within a month. The bitrate at 60 frames per second is going to be quite high as far as streaming video goes. And even with that relatively high bitrate, the video quality is still not going to come close to that of a game rendered locally at the same resolution. 4K on this service is likely to look more like upscaled 1080p at just 35mbps, and 1080p will likely look more like upscaled 720p. This is lossy compression performed in real-time at a limited bitrate, so it's not going to look great. And of course, people in most areas are likely to experience significant input latency, which will probably be more of a deal-breaker.