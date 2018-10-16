GPU-Z Can Now Sniff Out Fake Nvidia Graphics Cards

Source: TechPowerUp

Counterfeit goods are found in pretty much every product category. Sometimes these objects are supposed to fool other people, like sneaker "reps" and knock-off handbags, but often they're just supposed to dupe someone into spending their money on a fake product. TechPowerUp's GPU-Z utility now allows its users to discover fake Nvidia graphics cards that claim to offer far better performance than they can actually provide.

The chances of your graphics card featuring a weaker GPU than expected are low. TechPowerUp told Bleeping Computer that most of these fake cards are sold in China, and although some "can make it to the West through eBay sellers," we suspect most Tom's Hardware readers are buying through reputable sellers instead of sketchy eBay auctions originating from China. Still, having the ability to check isn't going to hurt anything.

TechPowerUp described its work on this spoof-proof feature in GPU-Z's release notes:

"We worked extensively on the ability of GPU-Z to detect fake NVIDIA graphics cards (i.e cards not really having the GPU advertised on the box). GPU-Z now prepends "[FAKE]" to the Graphics Card name field, and lights up with a caution triangle. This capability is forward compatible for the supported GPUs (listed in the changelog), so for example, it will be able to detect a fake RTX 2060, which in reality uses a GK106 GPU."

GPU-Z was also updated with Turing-specific features that allow it to extract the BIOS used in RTX 2000 series cards, monitor independent fans used in the same graphics card, and reveal more information about HDMI and DisplayPort connections. Other recent changes have focused on bug fixes--one resolved a problem with Valve Anti-Cheat, another fixed Radeon RX 400 GPU usage monitoring for cards with new drivers, etc.

You can find the latest release of GPU-Z on TechPowerUp's website.