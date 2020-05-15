Trending

GTA 5 Free: Epic Games Store Is Giving Away Grand Theft Auto V With All DLCs

Claim it once, keep it forever

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Grand Theft Auto V came out way back in 2013, but that hasn't stopped it from becoming one of the most popular games ever. When it came out, it wasn't weird to pay $60 for a copy and later shell out more for expansions and in-game content. Now, you can get a copy for free at the Epic Games store -- and it'll be yours to keep forever.

The catch is that you have to claim it within six days from today, but you'll be getting a Premium Edition copy of game that comes with all the DLC and in-game content. You'll even get $1 million dollars of in-game currency for GTA Online. That's a lot of cash flow: Will you invest it wisely for the long haul, or blow it on all the temptations you have to resist in real life? 

It's not exactly clear why Rockstar and Epic Games have decided to offer GTA V for free this week. It's possible that it's just a promotional stunt to draw people to the Epic Games Store, giving Epic Games an opportunity to reel in more customers for paid titles. Either way, we won't complain about a free copy of GTA V.

How to Get GTA 5 for Free

To get the free GTA V download working, you have to enable two-factor authentication on your account. After, the download should be available to you.

It's possible the store will give you an error message stating that you can't download the free game. However, Epic Games is telling customers to then wait 24 hours and try again. 

Understandably, traffic is extremely high with this title available for free, so you might need a little patience to score the bargain.

You can click here to head to the GTA V page on the Epic Games Store.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • gg83 15 May 2020 20:42
    I dl'd it. Its definitely a way to get more people to install the epic launcher. Is it allowed access to all my data?
  • Phaaze88 16 May 2020 02:44
    gg83 said:
    I dl'd it. Its definitely a way to get more people to install the epic launcher. Is it allowed access to all my data?
    You'll have to call Tencent and ask them - they own Epic Games.
    They might reply in a timely manner...
  • vov4ik_il 16 May 2020 02:53
    Just got it there, my kid will be happy 🙃
  • H0NEYL00PS 16 May 2020 09:18
    It's not exactly clear why Rockstar and Epic Games have decided to offer GTA V for free this week. It's possible that it's just a promotional stunt to draw people to the Epic Games Store, giving Epic Games an opportunity to reel in more customers for paid titles.

    100% is that.

    I just did it and consequently got a £10 coupon for the Epic Games store added to my account :D which is also running a 'Mega Sale' that happened to start the same day this got launched...

    Either way, free game + money off!

    a/kk9bAAxView: http://imgur.com/a/kk9bAAx
  • gdmaclew 16 May 2020 11:42
    Could someone who is familiar with the Epic Installer/downloader tell me why their "Pause" function doesn't work properly?
    If I am downloading and I have to reboot my PC for some reason or pause the download because I am nearing my monthly quota and I bring up the installer/downloader again, it starts from the beginning again.
    Steam doesn't do this and neither does Origin.
    Thanks in advance.
  • TerryLaze 16 May 2020 12:40
    vov4ik_il said:
    Just got it there, my kid will be happy 🙃
    As soon as it discovers the strip clubs it will be :p
  • cryoburner 16 May 2020 22:00
    Phaaze88 said:
    You'll have to call Tencent and ask them - they own Epic Games.
    They might reply in a timely manner...
    Tencent doesn't own the company, but is a large shareholder in it. The majority shareholder is still the company's founder, Tim Sweeny. And according to a statement he made a little over a year ago, in response to questions about Epic's terms of service...

    Epic does not share user data with Tencent or any other company. We don't share it, sell it, or broker access to it for advertising like so many other companies do. I'm the founder and controlling shareholder of Epic and would never allow this to happen.

    The language related to sharing data with the parent companies refers to Epic Games Inc. It's a US-based company. This language exists because when you buy an Epic game in certain territories (like Europe), the seller of record is our local (e.g. European) subsidiary company for tax purposes, but the data is ultimately stored by Epic Games Inc. Tencent is not a parent company of Epic. Tencent is an independent company that's a minority investor in Epic, alongside many others. However they do not have any sort of access to our customer data.

    The other language around data in the EULA generally exists to cover the cases where we use third party service providers as part of operating our online services. For example, our game servers and databases are hosted on Amazon Web Services. However these third parties do not have the right to use or access Epic customer data in any way except for providing that service.
  • gg83 17 May 2020 16:27
    cryoburner said:
    Tencent doesn't own the company, but is a large shareholder in it. The majority shareholder is still the company's founder, Tim Sweeny. And according to a statement he made a little over a year ago, in response to questions about Epic's terms of service...
    thank you for this! just heard about bethesda's new launcher and "root kit". its about to get real.
    Tim Sweeny invented the unreal engine right? He was one of the first to bring "Celebrity status" to video games with his crazy hair and *** of money. or im thinking of someone else. lol
  • roxton 18 May 2020 10:45
    Hey guys. Does anyone know how to launch GTA5 from Epic Store without having to deal with admin prompt? I have a nephew with his child account managed by Microsoft Family feature on Win 10, meaning that he's a standard, non-admin user and he can't (and shouldn't) perform admin actions on his PC. We installed Epic Store and GTA on his PC but now whenever he launches the game, he asks me to deal with an admin prompt (or parent approval as he names it).

    What I tried so far:
    Adding the -scofflineonly flag to commandline.txt and to the shortcut's properties - admin prompt is still there.
    Creating a scheduled task that runs GTA under my user with "Run with highest privileges" checked (because his user's highest privileges are not admin) - doesn't launch at all.
    Create an "admin shortcut" that uses RunAs and saves credentials (not secure) - doesn't launch.
  • shrapnel_indie 18 May 2020 22:02
    TerryLaze said:
    vov4ik_il said:
    Just got it there, my kid will be happy 🙃

    As soon as it discovers the strip clubs it will be :p

    No doubt. Not much is left to the imagination when the kid gets a lap dance..
