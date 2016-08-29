Here Are The PC System Requirements For 'Halo 5: Forge'

If you’re a Windows 10 owner, you will be able to download Halo 5: Forge next week. The game is a small slice of the original Halo 5: Guardians experience on Xbox One, and it allows you to create your own custom multiplayer maps and matches. It also grants you the ability to have competitive, 16-player matches. Prior to its release, 343 Industries released the system requirements for the game.
|Halo 5: Forge System Requirements
|Minimum
|Recommended (1080p at 60 fps)
|Ultra (4K at 60 fps)
|CPU
|Intel Core i5 (2.3 GHz) or AMD equivalent
|Intel Core i5-3570K (3.4 GHz, Ivy Bridge) or AMD equivalent
|Intel Core i7-4770K (3.5 GHz, Haswell) or AMD equivalent
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 Ti
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 970
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 Ti
|RAM
|8 GB
|12 GB
|16 GB
|Storage
|40 GB
|40 GB
|40 GB
|OS
|Windows 10 Anniversary Edition (Version 1607 or later)
|Windows 10 Anniversary Edition (Version 1607 or later)
|Windows 10 Anniversary Edition (Version 1607 or later)
|DirectX Version
|Version 12
|Version 12
|Version 12
It’s strange that the spec sheet didn’t include specifics on AMD-based CPUs and GPUs, but you can always check our list of CPU and GPU hierarchies in order to see the AMD equivalent. The PC version also supports 4K, as evidence by the “Ultra” column, but you will have to put down a sizable investment in order to play the game at the high resolution.
The fact that the full Halo 5: Guardians title isn’t coming to PC is a bummer, to be sure. However, the release of Forge does signify a step towards future Halo titles on PC. At E3, Microsoft announced its Xbox Play Anywhere feature, which would give you the PC version of a game if you bought its Xbox One version and vice versa. However, the feature works only on specific Microsoft titles. With the Halo franchise being a staple for Microsoft, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Halo 6 made its way to both the Xbox One and PC when it’s announced in the future. You can consider Forge, then, to be 343 Industries’ test run to see how a Halo title can work on PC.
|Name
|Halo 5: Forge
|Type
|Shooter, Map Editor
|Developer
|343 Industries
|Publisher
|Microsoft Studios
|Platforms
|PC
|Where To Buy
|N/A
|Release Date
|September 8
In any event it's nice to see at least something from the Halo series coming to the PC again. Last time I had anything of it on a PC was the original Halo demo that came on a PC Gamer demo CD from around 2000. Microsoft was stupid to abandon the PC gamers and just go all in for the Xbox variant of the game after buying out Bungie. Oh well...MS isn't exactly known for having a long track record of smart decisions.
It's would be misleading of Microsoft to state you need 16 GB if you actually only need 12 GB.
You can get dual-channel 12 GB by combining 4 GB and 2 GB modules, 2 each. It's not very practical these days due to low prices of 2 x 4 GB kits, but it's still possible. (Maybe you have 2 x 4 GB and have a spare 2 x 2 GB kit laying around. Or an older computer only had 2 x 2 GB to begin with and you upgraded with another 2 x 4 GB.)
misleading? they not really accurate to begin with.
and personally never like mixing ram.
The highest is 16GB.
2. adding IDENTICAL modules (same model/timings/size) e.g. 2x4gb + 2x4gb, will work fine on almost all intel/amd platforms (at least 1155/am3+ and up).
im running 16gb (4x4gb) corsair V 2133/1.5v 11-11-11-30/2 without problems/bsods or errors in any memtest, so do others incl a friend with 32gb quad channel (4/4/4/4)...