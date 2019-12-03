HIS Releases The Radeon RX 5700 XT Pink and Blue Army

HIS Radeon RX 5700 XT Pink Army (Image credit: VideoCardz)

As spotted by VideoCardz, graphics card manufacturer HIS has launched the Pink and Blue Army series of graphics cards.

The Radeon RX 5700 XT Pink and Blue Army conform to a 2.5-slot design and measure 20.7 x 14.7 x 5.1cm. They employ the brand's existing IceQ X² cooler. On this occasion, HIS has given the shroud a camouflage finish in pink or blue color depending on the model you choose. A matching pair of translucent cooling fans and a full-cover backplate accompany the graphics card.

HIS offers the Radeon RX 5700 XT Pink and Blue Army as non-overclocked and overclocked variants. In total, there are four models to choose from.

The non-overclocked models come with a 1,670 MHz base clock, 1,815 MHz game clock and 1,925 MHz boost clock. The overclocked models, on the other hand, boast a 1,730 MHz base clock, 1,870 MHz game clock and 1,980 MHz boost clock. HIS didn't touch the memory so it continues to run at 1,750 MHz (14,000 MHz effective).

Despite coming with factory overclocks, the Radeon RX 5700 XT Pink and Blue Army draw power from one 6-pin and one 8-pin PCIe power connectors. The graphics cards are equipped with three DisplayPort outputs and one HDMI port.

HIS didn't reveal the pricing or availability for the Radeon RX 5700 XT Pink and Blue Army.