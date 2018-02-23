How To Disable Wi-Fi Sense In Windows 10

This tutorial was written by Tom's Hardware Community member viveknayyar007. You can find a list of all their tutorials here.

Wi-Fi Sense is a feature in Windows 10 that saves you from the hassle of manually connecting your device to an open Wi-Fi hotspot and to those managed by your Facebook, Skype, and Outlook contacts. Wi-Fi Sense does this by sharing the secret passkeys that your contacts use to connect to the wireless networks, or by sharing your passkeys with your contacts to allow them to connect to your wireless network.

Although Wi-Fi Sense is enabled in Windows 10 by default in an effort to provide a hassle-free experience, using the feature could also be a security concern.

Here is how you can disable Wi-Fi Sense in Windows 10:

Sign-in to your Windows 10 computer.

Click the Start button from the bottom-left corner.

From the displayed Start menu, from the left pane, click Settings.

On the opened SETTINGS window, click Network & Internet.

From the left pane of the opened NETWORK & INTERNET window, make sure that the Wi-Fi category is selected.

From the right pane, click the Manage Wi-Fi settings link.

From the opened MANAGE WI-FI SETTINGS window, move the Connect to suggested open hotspots button to Off.

Move the Connect to networks shared by my contacts button to Off.