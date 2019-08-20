HP Updates Pavilion Gaming Laptop and Desktop

HP today announced updates to its mainstream Pavilion gaming laptop and desktop lines. The Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 is getting a physical redesign with sharper corners and more ventilation, as well as new components including AMD’s Ryzen 5 3550H and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050. The new Pavilion Desktop will go up to an Intel Core i7-9700 CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU.

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop CPU AMD Ryzen 5 3550H 9th Gen Intel Core i7, AMD Ryzen 7 GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, Up to RTX 2060 Super or RTX 2070 RAM 8GB DDR4-2400 (1x8) 16GB DDR-2666 (2x8), Up to 32GB Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe m.2 SSD 256GB PCIe NVMe m.2 SSD, 2TB 7,200-rpm HDD Dimensions 14.2 x 10.1 x 0.9 inches / 360.7 x 256.5 x 22.9 mm 13.3 x 12.1 x 6.2 inches / 337.8 x 307.3 x 157 mm Starting Price $799.99 $699.99

The laptop, beyond its physical changes and larger vents, will have options for 1080p displays at either 60Hz or 144Hz.

The Pavilion will have two color options. While it’s black in either case, it will have either green or purple accents. There’s a new design for more upgradeability including slots for up to three storage and access to RAM and network cards. It goes up to a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7.

The desktop will be available in September starting at $699.99, while the laptop will start at $799.99.

Correction: The spec list recently listed the wrong GPU for the HP Pavilion Desktop. This has been corrected.