HP Introduces Z-series Monitors with IPS Panels

By

HP introduced their new Z-series monitors at SIGGRAPH 2013

In conjunction with SIGGRAPH 2013 in Anaheim, CA, HP introduced new professional monitors that carry the same Z-series branding as their workstations. These monitors are all built with that HP calls IPS Gen 2 panels (other manufacturers call it AH-IPS) for better power efficiency (HP says nearly 26%) over their earlier IPS panels while retaining the better color response over TN Film panels. The HP Z22i and Z23i offer 95% sRGB color space coverage, while the Z24i offers 99% sRGB coverage.The monitors are designed for users who need better color accuracy, and are designed and tested to go with the HP Z-series workstations.

The bases on all three monitors are adjustable for height, tilt, swivel and pivot to the portrait position. They also feature EPEAT Gold Certification and are TCO Edge Certified.

HP Z22i HP Z23i HP Z24i
Panel type IPS Gen 2, LED Backlit
Viewable image area 54,61 cm (21.5 in) widescreen; diagonally measured58,42 cm (23 in) widescreen; diagonally measured60,96 cm (24 in) widescreen; diagonally measured
Viewing angle Horizontal: 178 degrees; Vertical: 178 degrees
Brightness250 cd/m2250 cd/m2300 cd/m2
Contrast ratioStatic: 1000:1; Dynamic: 5,000,000:1
Response rate8 ms gray to gray
Frequency Horizontal: 24 KHz-94 KHz; Vertical: 50 Hz-76 Hz
Aspect ratio 16:916:916:10
Native resolution1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz1920 x 1200 @ 60 Hz
Input signalDisplayPort, DVI-D, VGA (analog) (HDCP support on DVI-D and DisplayPort)
USBIntegrated USB 2.0 hub with (1) Upstream and (2) Downstream portsIntegrated USB 2.0 hub with (1) Upstream and (2) Downstream portsIntegrated USB 2.0 hub with (1) Upstream and (4) Downstream ports
Power consumptionENERGY STAR®: 21.1 W; Default: 26 W; Maximum: 31 W; Sleep: 0.5WENERGY STAR®: 22 W; Default: 28 W; Maximum: 36 W; Sleep: 0.5WENERGY STAR®: 25.4 W; Default: 36 W; Maximum: 55 W; Sleep: 0.5W
Dimensions (w x d x h)50,9 x 23,7 x 46 cm (20.05 x 9.34 x 18.12 in)54,4 x 24,29 x 46,99 cm (21.4 x 9.5 x 18.5 in)55,94 x 23,79 x 52,5 cm (22.02 x 9.37 x 20.67 in)
Weight5,82 kg (12.84 lb)6,4 kg (14.1 lb)6,96 kg (15.35 lb)
Base featuresTilt: -5°to +30°; Swivel: 360°; Height Adjustable: 150 mm; Pivot Rotation: 90°Tilt: -5°to +30°; Swivel: 360°; Height Adjustable: 150 mm; Pivot Rotation: 90°Tilt: -5°to +30°; Swivel: 360°; Height Adjustable: 120 mm; Pivot Rotation: 90°
Certification and compliance CE, CB, CEL Grade 1, KC, KCC, NOM, PSB, ICE, TUV-S, CCC, CECP, SEPA, TCO 6.0+Edge, EPA, ISC, VCCI, FCC, HSMI, Microsoft WHQL Certification (Windows 8 and Windows 7), ENERGY STAR® Qualified, EPEAT® Gold (select regions)
Limited warranty Protected by HP, including a 3 year standard limited warranty. Optional HP Care Pack Services are extended service contracts that extend your protection beyond the standard warranties.

The HP Z22i, Z23i and Z24i Displays are available today for starting prices of $239, $259 and $399, respectively.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JPNpower 23 July 2013 19:36
    Very nice! 60Hz IPS junkies will sweep these off the shelves in a heartbeat.
  • dark_wizzie 23 July 2013 19:47
    The price has to be right. For non-Korean ones, they are not.
  • DirectXtreme 23 July 2013 19:52
    Nothing to write home about. Just more generic 21.5"-24" 1080p IPS panels. If they were 4K panels at this size range then I'd be excited (seeing as how displays outside the 21.5"-27" size range get the high PPI treatment).
  • InvalidError 23 July 2013 20:10
    It is hard to get excited about 1200p for $400 when when I already have a 1080p IPS for $160. (From a Dell UltraSharp 2212 sale early this year.)

    Wake me up when 1600p becomes available under $250 on a 24" screen.
  • soldier44 23 July 2013 20:19
    Wake me up when 4K displays at 30 inches or bigger hit for under $1500. So I can upgrade my 3 yr old 2560 x 1600 ips display...These cheap little 1080p versions are just a waste and too small.
  • JPNpower 23 July 2013 20:53
    This display sucks!! If it had been 4k, and cost $2.99 with unicorns shooting out, it would have been competitive. Such a shame...

    Seriously, people, read your own comments. They sound like that.
  • greatsaltedone 23 July 2013 21:00
    JPNpower wins
  • JPNpower 24 July 2013 00:40
    My classmate's step aunt gets incredibly mad at idiots like you. Please go to this website. http://thatwasnotok.com/
  • 10tacle 24 July 2013 01:20
    11213736 said:
    Wake me up when 4K displays at 30 inches or bigger hit for under $1500. So I can upgrade my 3 yr old 2560 x 1600 ips display...These cheap little 1080p versions are just a waste and too small.

    You better be prepared to go into a deep space hypersleep then, because it's going to be a VERY long wait. It sure won't be within the next three years, you can bet on that.
  • MisterZ 24 July 2013 02:40
    I'm more than happy with my 22" HP S-PVA monitor with 1680x1050 res. What do I need an extra 30 pixels for? My sRGB coverage is also 95% yet doesn't have any of the IPS drawbacks like purplish hue. Plus my vertical screen height is greater than a 23" 16:9, and roughly the same as a 24".
