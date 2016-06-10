iBuypower Launches Tempered-Glass 'Element' PCs: Broadwell-E Onboard, GTX 1070 Too (Updated)

iBuypower launched a new series of PCs called "Element." They feature tempered-glass front-and-side panels in addition to a plethora of configuration options, including the new Broadwell-E CPUs. The Element also offers the GTX 1070.

The Element comes in three baseline models: an AMD FX-series platform and Intel Z170 or X99 platforms. The AMD version features your choice of multiple AMD FX-series processors, starting with a quad core FX-4300 and up to the octa-core FX-9370. The Z170 variant sports Intel 6th generation (Skylake) CPUs, ranging from the low-end Core i3-6100 up to the unlocked i7-6700K.

The X99 platform inside the Element can be equipped with only the bottom-end of the aging Haswell-E processor family (the i7-5820K), in addition to the entire new Broadwell-E lineup. The i7-6800K, 6850K, 6900K and 6950X are options, but choosing the older Haswell-E CPU will shave $46 off the newer processor’s entry-level price. This is useful if you are on a particularly tight budget.

All versions of the Element feature clear tempered-glass panels on the front and side, as well as a sleek PSU shroud. It can be equipped with several different GPUs, including AMD offerings starting from a Radeon R7 240 and up to a Fury X, or with Nvidia graphics such as the GeForce GTX 960, 970, and 980ti in addition to the recently-released GTX 1080.

The GTX 1070 is also available on the Element’s configuration page. This isn't a surprise, considering today is the day everyone and their mother is pushing the GTX 1070.

The Element can be customized with LED fans (it offers three red LED fans in its stock configurations), various brands of 120 mm or 240 mm liquid CPU coolers, custom lighting, and higher-capacity memory with faster speeds.

The AMD base model goes for $889 with an AMD FX-4300, Radeon R9 380 4 GB GPU, 8 GB of memory, and a 1 TB HDD (modifying the configuration can lower the price). The Element Z170 configuration page recommends an Intel Core i7-6700K, 8 GB of DDR4-2800 memory, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4 GB graphics card priced at $1,379. The Element’s X99 baseline model is less conservative, featuring an i7-5820K, 8 GB of DDR4- 2800, a GTX 1080, a 256 GB SSD and a 1 TB HDD. This recommended configuration rings up for $1,709.

You can customize your own Element at iBuypower’s website.

Updated, 6/10/2016 7:37pm CT: The GTX 1070 is available as a configuration option at iBuypower's website.

