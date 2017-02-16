Russian WWII Flight Simulator 'IL-2 Sturmovik' Getting VR Support In March

IL-2 Sturmovik is a little-known World War II flight simulator series developed by 1C Game Studios in Moscow. The game features accurate recreations of Russian WWII-era aircraft and the environments in which they flew. 1C Game Studios offers two versions of the game, Battle of Moscow and Battle of Stalingrad, and both versions are set to receive VR updates in the coming month.
In its latest blog, 1C Game Studios revealed that it has an internal build of IL-2 Sturmovik working with Valve’s Open VR API. The developer said that it got the simulation working on both the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.
1C Game Studios plans to run an internal beta test soon and expects to have VR support ready for the public in March. The developer said that the game’s visuals work in VR already, but adjustments must be made to improve performance before it’s ready to release the build publicly.
1C Game Studios sells Battle of Moscow and Battle of Stalingrad as separate games, but both are built on the same client and authorization system, which makes them compatible with each other in multiplayer gaming. Each version is available for $49. 1C Game Studios also offers premium editions of each game for $79, which include two additional plane models. The VR mode is a free update.
I think you should reconsider, unless you were being sarcastic. Anyone who's ever looked up flightsim has seen IL2-S.
It might be well-known in that specific group, but I would say that for the mainstream it's quite unknown.
I have the older 1946 version, i can only drool to see the sturmovik 2 since my pc isnt powerful enough, tried install it and it only runs 30-40 fps which is unacceptable for a flight sim.
But hey, if you're wanting relatively old, "realistic" flight simulators to get VR support, I would love for someone to bring back the old "Birds of Prey" PC game from 1992...
Wasn't being sarcastic.
If you aren't familiar with flight simulators, you've likely never heard of this game. It's not well known to the general public, though I'm sure it's highly revered by those in the know.