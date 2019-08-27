Trending

Use this Code to Get Intel's 1TB 660p NVMe SSD for $85

Intel's SSD 660p NVMe drive is back at its all-time low price. Today, if you use code EMCTDVC22 to get $10 off, Newegg has it for $85 ($95 without code). For those keeping track at home, that's 8.5 cents per gigabyte.

We've reviewed the Intel SSD 660p and can say that, aside from its price, there's nothing cheap about this drive. This NVMe drive uses 64-layer QLC flash memory to achieve an affordable, high density of storage while buffering data in a high-speed, 12GB SLC cache.

On our tests, the Intel SSD 660p kept pace with much more expensive drives like the Samsung 970 Pro and the Toshiba OCZ RD400. It achieved strong read and write transfer rates of 1,898 MBps and 1,596 MBps respectively while loading a Final Fantasy XIV game scene in 21.38 seconds, only 1.2 to 0.85 seconds less than Samsung and Toshiba's offerings.

A great choice for laptop users, the Intel SSD 660p uses less idle power than any of its competitors and achieves a higher MBps per watt than all but one of its competitors. So it won't drag your battery life down. For more recommendations, see our list of Best SSDs overall.

  • redgarl 16 July 2019 22:40
    I was impressed by the price... and disgust by the performance of this drive. Don't touch this with a 10 feet pole. This drive choke at the minute you fill it up.
  • mdd1963 17 July 2019 09:03
    Darn good deal!!!
  • maddogfargo 17 July 2019 12:54
    I was thinking about it, but then recalled the many recent Intel security issues/patches. Decided not to buy.
  • mcconkeymike 27 August 2019 19:01
    I'll say the price is right, but the endurance and performance are sub-par, especially when for just about $20 more you can get the Inland Premium 1TB NVMe drive from Microcenter (also available on Amazon). The Inland Premium performs just as good as my 970 EVO with insanely better endurance ratings.

    https://www.microcenter.com/product/600422/1tb-ssd-3d-nand-m2-2280-pcie-nvme-30-x4-internal-solid-state-drive
  • jimmysmitty 27 August 2019 21:39
    redgarl said:
    I was impressed by the price... and disgust by the performance of this drive. Don't touch this with a 10 feet pole. This drive choke at the minute you fill it up.

    From what I have read pretty much any SSD will slow down when you fill them up. So nothing unique to this drive at all.

    maddogfargo said:
    I was thinking about it, but then recalled the many recent Intel security issues/patches. Decided not to buy.

    Which has nothing to do with their SSDs so not really relevant to buying them over anything else.

    BTW if you wont buy based on security issues or patches then you might want to never buy anything PC wise. Nothing is secure. Intel may be getting headlines but I would bet any company, Samsung, AMD or any other major company has security issues. Some get found and patched out without you ever knowing.
  • Giroro 27 August 2019 23:08
    I'm really confused why you would say the 660p is comparable to a Samsung 970 pro (well outside of these deal posts being about generating sales for affiliate $$).

    The 970 Pro has nearly twice the storage bandwidth of this drive in the majority of benchmarks in the 660p review.
  • chickenballs 28 August 2019 08:26
    I wish I could buy stuff from Newegg USA and have them delivered to EU without having our commie governments adding taxes and crap
  • maddogfargo 28 August 2019 15:32
    That counter-argument is invalid...

    The security issues I am referring to do affect their storage technology.

    And why would I give up purchasing PC tech when there are other vendors/manufacturers out there that do not face these same security flaws?

    That made no sense.
  • jimmysmitty 28 August 2019 16:11
    maddogfargo said:
    That counter-argument is invalid...

    The security issues I am referring to do affect their storage technology.

    And why would I give up purchasing PC tech when there are other vendors/manufacturers out there that do not face these same security flaws?

    That made no sense.

    There has yet to be anything about their consumer SSDs. Only flaw I can find was in their DC products but has been patched out. It also required physical access to the device to even utilize the exploit.

    Now if you are talking about RST thats different and is not involved with their SSDs. RST is specifically for their chipsets storage controller.

    And my point is that every company has security flaws. AMD has had a few similar to Intel. Even Samsung has had their share:

    https://techcrunch.com/2018/11/05/crucial-samsung-solid-state-drives-busted-encryption/
    No company is safe. And as I said a lot of flaws tend to get fixed without anyone ever knowing in firmware and software updates.
