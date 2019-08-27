Use this Code to Get Intel's 1TB 660p NVMe SSD for $85

Intel's SSD 660p NVMe drive is back at its all-time low price. Today, if you use code EMCTDVC22 to get $10 off, Newegg has it for $85 ($95 without code). For those keeping track at home, that's 8.5 cents per gigabyte.
We've reviewed the Intel SSD 660p and can say that, aside from its price, there's nothing cheap about this drive. This NVMe drive uses 64-layer QLC flash memory to achieve an affordable, high density of storage while buffering data in a high-speed, 12GB SLC cache.
On our tests, the Intel SSD 660p kept pace with much more expensive drives like the Samsung 970 Pro and the Toshiba OCZ RD400. It achieved strong read and write transfer rates of 1,898 MBps and 1,596 MBps respectively while loading a Final Fantasy XIV game scene in 21.38 seconds, only 1.2 to 0.85 seconds less than Samsung and Toshiba's offerings.
A great choice for laptop users, the Intel SSD 660p uses less idle power than any of its competitors and achieves a higher MBps per watt than all but one of its competitors. So it won't drag your battery life down. For more recommendations, see our list of Best SSDs overall.
From what I have read pretty much any SSD will slow down when you fill them up. So nothing unique to this drive at all.
Which has nothing to do with their SSDs so not really relevant to buying them over anything else.
BTW if you wont buy based on security issues or patches then you might want to never buy anything PC wise. Nothing is secure. Intel may be getting headlines but I would bet any company, Samsung, AMD or any other major company has security issues. Some get found and patched out without you ever knowing.
The 970 Pro has nearly twice the storage bandwidth of this drive in the majority of benchmarks in the 660p review.
The security issues I am referring to do affect their storage technology.
And why would I give up purchasing PC tech when there are other vendors/manufacturers out there that do not face these same security flaws?
That made no sense.
There has yet to be anything about their consumer SSDs. Only flaw I can find was in their DC products but has been patched out. It also required physical access to the device to even utilize the exploit.
Now if you are talking about RST thats different and is not involved with their SSDs. RST is specifically for their chipsets storage controller.
And my point is that every company has security flaws. AMD has had a few similar to Intel. Even Samsung has had their share:
https://techcrunch.com/2018/11/05/crucial-samsung-solid-state-drives-busted-encryption/
No company is safe. And as I said a lot of flaws tend to get fixed without anyone ever knowing in firmware and software updates.