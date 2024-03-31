Upgrade to a curved display with this LG 34-inch UltraGear monitor for just $499

If you've been holding out for a curved gaming display, now is a great time to look at this offer on the LG UltraGear 34GN850-B . This WQHD and 1800R curved gaming display usually goes for around $749 but right now it's marked down to just $499 at Walmart. According to price data accumulated from PC Part Picker, this is one of the lowest prices for the screen ever since it first launched.

So far, Walmart has not specified an expiration date for the offer so we're not sure how long it will be offered at this price. As far as 2K curved displays go, this is a very noteworthy deal but you can find other monitors with different specs in our list of best gaming monitors for 2024 .

LG 34-inch UltraGear WQHD Curved Monitor: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2Fseort%2F507169893" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">now $499 at Walmart (was $749)

Walmart is currently offering the LG 34GN850-B for its lowest price to date. It features a curved nano IPS panel capable of reaching a refresh rate of 160 Hz. It has a WQHD resolution which runs at a native 3440 x 1440 pixels

The LG 34GN850-B UltraGear monitor features a nano IPS panel that spans 34 inches diagonally. This panel is curved with a radius of 1800R and has a 2K resolution of 3440 x 1440px. The standard max refresh rate of the LG 34GN850-B is 144 Hz, but it reaches 160 Hz with overclocking, while the gray-to-gray response time can get as low as 1 ms.

This curved 2K display covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, with pleasingly wide viewing angles. Moreover, it can reach a maximum possible brightness of 400 Nits and 1,000:1 contrast ratio. You've got several input options to choose from including two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort input. A 3.5mm jack is provided for external audio support but there are no built-in speakers. A USB 3.0 hub provides two downstream USB 3.0 ports for connecting peripherals. Though this monitor comes with a height and tilt adjustable stand, users can opt to mount it to any 100x100 VESA-compatible alternative.

Check out the product page for the LG 34GN850-B UltraGear gaming monitor over at Walmart for more details and purchase options.