Dell QHD IPS gaming monitor drops to $199

We've featured this fantastic monitor several times when it's been on sale, but now the price has dipped to just $199, which is a great value for money dollar price on what is the perfect mid-ranged specifications for a gaming PC setup. This monitor is a good choice and one of the best gaming monitors whether you're using it for work/productivity tasks or gaming with its crisp resolution and high framerate capability.

You can pick up the Dell G2724D from Dell for just $199. This is a 27-inch QHD monitor with a 2560 x 1440 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate for that liquid-smooth gameplay. You will need a good mid-range graphics card to push this monitor to the limits, and whether you fancy this as the main screen or even as an inexpensive second or third screen for a gaming battlestation, at this price you can't go wrong.

The Dell G2724D is also Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium compatible for smoother, tear-free gaming potential, as well as having a peak brightness of 400 nits whilst covering 99% of the sRGB color gamut.

Dell G2724D Gaming Monitor: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900246-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-27-gaming-monitor-g2724d/apd/210-bhxc/monitors-monitor-accessories" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $199 at Dell (was $249)



Size: 27 Inch

Panel Type: IPS

Resolution: 2560 x 1440 pixel QHD

Refresh: 165Hz

Flat/Curved: Flat



A no-frills performer that offers respectable specs for a good all-around gaming experience. A fast 165Hz IPS screen for smooth high framerate gameplay, dense pixel resolution for crisp images, and Nvidia G-Sync / AMD FreeSync Premium compatible.

With a choice of video input options, that includes 2 x DisplayPort inputs and 1 x HDMI input. there are plenty of possible setup configurations for your personal setup whatever the scenario. Do remember that you can only get the 165Hz refresh rate over DisplayPort, with the HDMI connection maxing out at 144Hz. The purchase of this monitor is supported by a 3-year manufacturer’s warranty from Dell (See Dell website for more details).