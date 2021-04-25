Intel CEO Gelsinger Resigns from VMware Board, Effective Immediately

(Image credit: Intel )

Pat Gelsinger recently resigned from his VMware CEO position to take the role of CEO at Intel. At the time, Gelsinger had planned to keep his position on VMware's Board of Directors. Now, as spotted by CRN, VMware has filed regulatory paperwork with the SEC saying that Pat Gelsinger notified VMware on April 21, 2021, that he would resign his post on the company's Board of Directors and all other VMware committees, "effective immediately."



Gelsinger certainly has his hands full as he embarks on an ambitious plan to transform Intel, which has plenty of challenges of its own, into a company that still produces its own chips but also produces chips for other companies, much like we see with other third-party foundries like TSMC.



The resulting Intel Foundry Services (ISF) will function as its own independent unit inside the company, complete with its own P&L, meaning that Gelsinger will also be responsible for constructing the new organization from the ground up, all while quarterbacking the relationships with the 50+ potential ISF customers the company has announced it is working with. With his own new organization to build, it makes sense for Gelsinger to focus on the task at hand.



Gelsinger's decision also isn't entirely surprising given that VMware is undergoing a rather large transition as Dell Technologies spins off its 81% equity ownership of the firm so it can operate as its own independent business. Dell announced this development last week, and the transition would obviously add quite a bit more complexity to Gelsinger's workload on the Board of Directors.



Gelsinger's LinkedIn profile currently lists Board positions with Gloo, a software company, and Transforming the Bay with Christ, a faith-based organization. It's unclear if Gelsinger plans to continue in those roles.



It isn't uncommon for CEOs to hold Board positions with other firms — AMD CEO Lisa Su serves on Cisco's Board, for instance. Gelsinger's VMware departure seems amicable: VMware told CRN that “We are grateful for his many years of service on the Board, and for his tenure as CEO of VMware,” and noted that this was the parting was due to Gelsinger's personal decision "given the demands of his new position as CEO of Intel." VMware has yet to announce Gelsinger's replacement.