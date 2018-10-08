Trending

Intel Introduces 28-Core Unlocked Xeon W-3175X

NEW YORK -- Intel today announced a 28-core chip, the Intel Xeon W-3175X. That surpasses its old record of 18 cores with the i9-7980XE Extreme Edition processor. It will begin shipping this December.

The 28-core 56-thread processor's clock speed starts at 3.1GHz and goes up to 4.3GHz. It has a TDP of 255W and is based on Intel's Skylake-X architecture. The processor also supports six channels of memory.

The unlocked chip offers 125GBps of memory bandwidth. This is, essentially, an overclocked server chip, so it will go into server-class motherboards rather than an X399 chipset.

Asus and Gigabyte will serve as the first motherboard partners for the W-3175X, the company said.

Intel invited Tangent Studios, the team behind the Netflix movie Next Gen, to explain how it worked powerfully with Blender. Few other details were announced on stage, so we're still waiting on price.

On a wall of motherboards outside of the presentation, the new boards from Asus, the ROG Dominus Extreme, and Gigabyte, the SKL-SP 15. These will likely launch with the W-3175. The motherboards feature the C621 chipset, bt there is no word on if these will be branded as X599 or not, and we haven't been able to get confirmation.

  • TJ Hooker 08 October 2018 14:46
    They've had a 28 core Xeon for a year already.

    https://ark.intel.com/products/120508
  • Ninjawithagun 08 October 2018 14:49
    ...yup, and I bet you that Intel will unlock the ceiling on the price too...LMAO
  • jimmysmitty 08 October 2018 15:20
    They've had a 28 core Xeon for a year already.

    https://ark.intel.com/products/120508

    Not quite the same as thats from the Purley platform which if for HPC. This is their first HEDT 28 core CPU that will run on LGA 2066 sockets.
  • caqde 08 October 2018 16:05
    They've had a 28 core Xeon for a year already.

    https://ark.intel.com/products/120508

    Not quite the same as thats from the Purley platform which if for HPC. This is their first HEDT 28 core CPU that will run on LGA 2066 sockets.

    No this isn't LGA 2066. This goes on an undisclosed socket with specific motherboards that only at this point in time support a single processor. The Xeon W-3175X has a six channel memory controller of which LGA 2066 only supports 4 channels. Not to mention all LGA 2066 motherboards would be incapable of handling this chips power requirements.

  • velocityg4 08 October 2018 16:12
    So, how many real PCIe lanes does it have to the CPU. Not the shared lanes of the chipset? It's probably still 44 real PCIe lanes plus 4 lanes shared via DMI. While Threadripper 2 is 60 lanes plus 4 shared. At least AMD is a bit more genuine. Rather than counting all the extra shared lanes of their chipset in the total they just count the number of lanes dedicated to the chipset.

    Should be interesting. I wonder how much more they are going to try to charge than Threadripper 2990WX.

    The TDP of this Xeon is a killer. That will need some heavy duty cooling. I wonder how many watts it will pull at full Turbo Boost. Since that is generally higher. At 255W, I can't imagine their will be much room for overclocking outside of custom loops and some of the best 280mm and 360mm AIO coolers.
  • salgado18 08 October 2018 16:54
    I hate Xeon's names.
  • racksmith101 08 October 2018 17:29
    And how many zeros are we going to see on the price?
  • bit_user 08 October 2018 17:39
    They've had a 28 core Xeon for a year already.

    https://ark.intel.com/products/120508
    What's definitely new about this is that it's being offered under the Xeon W-series branding. That and the fact that it's unlocked.

    Otherwise, it's anyone's guess whether anything under the hood is actually different. One would hope that the IHS is at least soldered.
  • Soaptrail 08 October 2018 18:23
    Xeon indicates this is for businesses. Do businesses want to overclock their servers?
  • Gillerer 08 October 2018 18:52
    And how many zeros are we going to see on the price?

    Maybe Intel can avoid having too many zeros by pricing it at $9,999.99. :-D

    Xeon indicates this is for businesses. Do businesses want to overclock their servers?

    I think the only businesses looking for these kinds of CPUs with overclocking would be financial traders.

    Other than that, this is a halo product to steal some of Threadripper's thunder, only used by extreme overclockers and rich people who have to have all the most expensive (computing/gaming) toys.

    The rationale behind naming it "Xeon" instead of "i11" probably has to do with the feature set - apart from overclocking - being more akin to the high-end Xeons, and the (probable) server socket it uses. They could have gimped this by removing support for some of the Xeon features, like ECC, but that would have diminished its already tiny niche even further. Now they can charge as much as - or more than - the equivalent regular Xeon by not having removed any functionality.
