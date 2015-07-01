Trending

Jaunt Teases 'NEO' VR Camera System For 360-Degree 3D Capture

By

If you've played with a VR headset, chances are that it was in a game environment, or a very simple still image. Such environments aren't too tricky to create in VR, but have you ever thought about how one would actually capture 360-degree 3D VR content?

Jaunt, which was founded in 2013 and specializes in VR cinematography, just outed information on its new "NEO" series of cameras (is there a movie reference here?). These cameras are engineered to solve the VR video capture problem, and they implement a handful of very interesting technologies to facilitate 360-degree 3D VR video capture.

This is not the company's first attempt at such a camera system. NEO is the company's fifth generation VR camera, and the company said it is the most comprehensive solution for professional applications to date. Google's Jump appears to be a similar solution, although we don't see Google Jump being used for professional cinematic purposes.

NEO was built using multiple cameras that work in tandem with software to stitch all the images together. Some of the key features that Jaunt listed in its press release include a camera capable of high-quality, high-res, full 360-degree capture that has custom optics for 3D light-field capture. The cameras have large sensors for low-light performance and feature support for HDR imaging, time-lapsing and high-frame-rate capture. Additionally, there is a feature that Jaunt calls "Fully synchronized global shutter sensor array," which basically ensures that all of the cameras on the NEO take their images at the same time, rather than dealing with the artifacts created by stitching out-of-sync images together.

"With NEO we have overcome many of the technical hurdles of producing high quality cinematic VR experiences," said Arthur van Hoff, co-founder and CTO of Jaunt. "NEO is the culmination of several years of research, [and] its image quality and ease-of-use will allow creatives to focus on producing awesome content without the complexity of cameras built from off-the-shelf components not designed for VR."

Additionally, in order to actually be able to do something with the video content, Jaunt is working with its partners to ensure that you can edit the VR content in programs such as Final Cut Pro X, Nuke, RV, Shotgun, Maya, 3Ds Max, After Effects, DaVinci Resolve, Assimilate's Scratch, Lustre, and Avid.

The first NEOs will be available to Jaunt's partners in August.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • anbello262 02 July 2015 01:31
    Just yesterday I was thinking "why did nobody put some cameras together in a circle and start filming 360°, by stitching the images together?". Would be great for security purposes :D

    (REALLY, I was just thinking that, I'm amazed at the coincidence :D)
    Reply
  • hitman40 02 July 2015 13:04
    Just yesterday I was thinking "why did nobody put some cameras together in a circle and start filming 360°, by stitching the images together?". Would be great for security purposes :D

    (REALLY, I was just thinking that, I'm amazed at the coincidence :D)
    Sounds like you don't even know there are youtube 360 videos on youtube which you can pan around on Google Chrome :p
    Reply
  • zodiacfml 02 July 2015 17:42
    larger sensor + global shutter = very expensive
    Reply
  • Brian Blair 01 August 2015 17:59
    That is just a beautiful GPU! But I am happy with my 970 SC, These ultra high end cards are very nice, But since most gamers replace their GPU in 2-3 years anyway, It never makes any sense to buy cards like the 980 Ti and Fury X. I know some will argue about 4K, But lets be honest, Even the 980 To and Fury X are not very good at 4K yet. 4K still has a long way to go down in price, And GPU's still need to catch up in performence. Hell most 1080p monitors are still too pricey! The cheapest 1080p monitor is around $150, And even though some may think that is cheap! $150 is a bit pricey for just a monitor! You can buy a good mid-range GPU for $150! The price of monitors is really the only thing hurting the PC gaming market. But a 4K should only cost around $150, a 1440p should only cost around $115, And a 1080p should only cost around $80. Hell it only cost corporations like Asus and Acer about $30 dollars labor and all to build a 4K monitor.
    Reply