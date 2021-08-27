Latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build Adds Microsoft 365 Widget

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 Insider preview build to the Dev and Beta channels. Build 22000.168 adds a couple of new features to the operating system, including a new widget for Microsoft 365 apps, Microsoft Store updates and several bug fixes.

Windows 11 Microsoft 365 widget (Image credit: Microsoft)

The new Microsoft 365 widget is the highlight of this update and features relevant updates from your Office 365 apps, like recently used documents, news and meeting recordings, all from the widgets page on Windows 11. The goal is to get you relevant information quickly, without the need to browse through loads of documents or other data. The app is currently limited to documents, news and meetings, but Microsoft promises it'll be much more functional down the road as more updates come.

The only major downside is its exclusivity to enterprise users. You are required to log into a Azure Active Directory (ADD) account to use the widget. Microsoft has not detailed whether or not this widget will be available to Microsoft account owners in the future.

Microsoft has also added support for multiple languages in Microsoft Team's Chat app. The list is very extensive with over 50 languages now supported.

New Windows 11 Store library UI update (Image credit: Microsoft)

For Dev channel users the Microsoft Store has received a new update that overhauls the entire Library UI with simpler navigation and snappier performance. Plus, there's an update to the Spotlight design for promoted products on the homepage that allows you to get a sneak peak of what's inside.

Windows 11 Store Spotlight page (Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft promises to roll out the Store update to the Beta channel once it confirms there are no major bugs preventing a Beta channel release.

Several bug fixes have also been addressed in this update including the following: