Leaked Core i9-10900K Review Shows it Barely Surpassing the Ryzen 9 3900X

Two weeks ago, video channel TecLab on Bilibili leaked performance figures for the upcoming Intel Core i5-10400, comparing its performance to its predecessor. Now, the channel has done it again, this time outing an early review of the powerful, range-topping Comet Lake-S chip: the Intel Core i9-10900K.

The leaker, who once again uses a disguise to maintain anonymity, posted a video review pitting Intel's latest chip against competing AMD models. In the tests, the leaker compares the Intel Core i9-10900K to AMD's Ryzen 9 3900X and 3950X chips.

Below a gallery with a selection of the results charts:

Intel announced the Core i9-10900K was two weeks ago. The chip packs ten cores with hyperthreading so it can handle 20 threads simultaneously, and it comes with a base frequency of 3.7 GHz and a boost clock of 5.3 GHz. The cores are wired to 20 MB of L3 cache, and the chip carries a TDP of 125W. However, according to past leaks and data from TecLab's testing, the chip appears to consume much more power.

The test results are probably not a huge surprise; the AMD chips excel in threaded applications, and the 10-core Intel Core i9-10900K can't match the 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X in those types of applications.

However, despite packing two fewer cores, the Intel Core i9-10900K does have its sights on AMD's 12-core 3900X. Intel's Core i9-10900K has hyperthreading, so it doesn't lose out there. Instead, it makes up for its core-count disadvantage with very high boost frequencies of up to 5.3 GHz.

The Intel chip also takes the edge on its competitors in lightly-threaded tasks. Thanks to its high performance per individual core, the Intel Core i9-10900K also excels in gaming. Of course, it's relevant to note that gaming tests are often done at lower resolutions than you'll play with in practice and with very powerful GPUs, as high framerates tax the CPU most.

The slow trickle of Comet Lake leaks are now turning into a full-on flood, so it's rational to expect that Intel-sanctioned reviews will come soon.