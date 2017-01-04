Logitech Reveals $150 G533 Wireless Headset

Logitech revealed another entry into its gaming headphone series at CES 2017. The new G533 seems to be the wireless variant to the company’s wired headset, the G633 Artemis Spectrum, at the same price point.

The G533 has mesh-textured earcups. It also utilizes Logitech’s own Pro-G 40 mm drivers, which were designed to provide a clearer sound by reducing distortion. The headphones also include a foldable mic with a new pop filter to cut down on unwanted sounds while you chat with friends. The left earcup houses controls to change the volume as well as to mute or unmute the microphone.

The new headphones' wireless capabilities mean they have to be connected to a desktop via USB dongle. Logitech said the headphones can work up to 15m (about 49 feet) away from the dongle, which makes it ideal for living room PCs. In terms of battery life, you can expect the headphones to work for 15 hours before it needs to be charged, and the peripheral also comes with a 2m (6.5") charging cable.

With the Logitech Gaming Software app, you can adjust the mic levels and the volume of the headset’s seven audio channels to suit your sound preferences. Also included is the ability to activate Dolby Headphone: X surround sound technology, which is meant to provide a better sound immersion experience due to improved audio processing and calibration.

Logitech plans to release the G533 Artemis Spectrum this month. Just like the G633, the G533 will be a bit expensive, with a $150 price tag.