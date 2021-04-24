Logitech Now Shows Your Mouse's Carbon Footprint on its Packaging

Logitech announced on Earth Day that it has updated the packaging on several of its mice and keyboards to offer information about each product's environmental impact.

The company said it would start to display this data, which it compared to the nutrition facts label found on many foods, in June 2020. Now it has finally updated the packaging for some products, starting with the Logitech G Pro Wireless mouse, a premium peripheral that's designed to compete with the best gaming mice.

That packaging now features a number that "indicates the product’s full lifecycle carbon footprint in kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent (kg CO2e) taking a typical two year use period." (Which seems low, but at least it's not a single year of use.)

"For the carbon label, every last detail of the product’s journey has been scrutinised," Logitech said in its announcement, "from the sourcing of raw materials, manufacture and transport of the product, energy used during the product’s lifetime and eventual end of life management of the product such as recycling at its end of life."

Logitech added the environmental impact label to seven other products in addition to the G Pro Wireless. Here are the eight products along with their measurements:

Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse (7.84 kg CO2e)

Logitech G213 Gaming Keyboard (22.0 kg CO2e)

Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse (8.64 kg CO2e)

Logitech G502 HERO Gaming Mouse (7.10 kg CO2e)

Logitech G102 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse (5.51 kg CO2e)

Logitech G304 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse (8.76 kg CO2e)

Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse (8.69 kg CO2e)

Logitech said the G Pro Wireless' measurement of 7.84 kg CO2e is "approximately equivalent to a gallon of gas," which means the environmental impact of all these peripherals over the course of two years is less than most people's daily commute.

The company also said it's providing its "entire product carbon impact methodology and measurement processes, as well as the resulting transparency label process for others in the consumer electronics industry to use." More information can be found in the blog post announcing the first products to feature the new carbon labels.