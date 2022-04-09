MangoPi MQ Pro Is a Raspberry Pi Zero W Alternative For $20

The MangoPi MQ Pro (opens in new tab) has launched in China. This tiny single-board computer (SBC) uses the same form factor as the better known but equally diminutive Raspberry Pi Zero W, which we reviewed in October 2021. However, the new MangoPi MQ Pro has a crucial difference from the UK-designed SBC, setting it apart from the multitude of clones - it uses a RISC-V processor.

In January, the MangoPi MQ Pro had reached its final design and was ready for mass production. The SBC used a green PCB at that time, but now it is pleasing to see it has fully ripened, with an eye-catching red PCB.

With the design finalized, it hasn't taken long for MangoPi to get the first MQ Pro boards to retail. CNX Software (opens in new tab) noticed it had started to become available in China, priced at the local equivalent of ~$20. It is only on China's Taobao right now, but the news outlet reckons it will arrive on retailers like Aliexpress in due course, an accessible portal for buyers that are outside of China.

MangoPi MQ Pro Specifications SoC Allwinner D1, C906 Core, RISC-V core up to 1GHz RAM 512MB (model MPi-MQ1PL) or 1GB DDR3 (MPi-MQ1PH) USB USB-OTG Type-C, USB-HOST Type-C Other ports Mini HDMI connector, TF card Connectors 40 Pin Raspberry Pi compatible GPIO header, 24 Pin DVP/RGMII connector, 20 Pin DSI/CTP/LVDS FPC connector, Audio OUT pads Networking Onboard Wi-Fi/BT, Ethernet via 24 Pin conenctor Dimensions 6.5 x 3cm

The big attraction of the MangoPi MQ Pro for a particular group of developers, makers, and tinkerers will be the RISC-V architecture processor on board. The exact processor used is the Allwinner D1 C906 (opens in new tab), which also features on MangoPi's postage-stamp-sized MQ1 board. In brief, this SoC's RISC-V core runs at up to 1 GHz and features a DSP, 2D graphics acceleration, and a VPU capable of 4K H.265/H.264.

You may have noticed by omission – that the Allwinner D1 SoC doesn't feature 3D acceleration. Thus the MangoPi MQ Pro won't be as well-rounded as the $15 Raspberry Pi Zero W. The MangoPi MQ Pro is probably more suited to 2D desktop applications and headless use cases. Moreover, if you buy a MangoPi MQ Pro, you will also have a more limited choice of OS – with purported support for either Tina-Linux or Debian. Finally, it's important to note that the GitHub repository for the MQ Pro is a bit empty currently. We hope that some more software and documentation become available before this SBC gets into the user's hands.

(Image credit: MangoPi)

Readers may balk at the $20 ticket price of the MangoPi MQ Pro when the Raspberry Pi Zero W has an MSRP of $15. However, it is one of the most affordable RISC-V boards currently available, and the scarcity and uniqueness have a price. In addition, we recently reported that potential Raspberry Pi purchasers are presently having a hard time sourcing stock, depending on the model, so scarcity is also affecting SBCs like the Pi Zero W.