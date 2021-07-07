Manli Launches Pair Of Triple-Slot RTX 3080 Ti GPUs

Manli has announced two custom iterations of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, which sits on our list of best graphics cards. The graphics cards arrive with a beefy triple-slot design complemented with a gigantic cooling system.

The Manli GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gallardo are practically carbon copies of each other. Both measure 317 x 115 x 60mm and even share the same 16+3-phase power delivery subsystem.

The graphics cards depend on six composite copper heat pipes, which are 6mm in diameter, to transfer heat from the GPU to the heatsink. A trio of 10cm dual-ball bearing fans dissipate the heat. An aluminium back plate is present to provide the bulky graphics card added rigidity.

In terms of aesthetic differences, the Manli GeForce RTX 3080 Ti comes with four green accents. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gallardo, on other hand, features RGB lighting instead of the color inserts. Furthermore, the Gallardo has a shroud that exhibits a lighter shade of grey.

Image 1 of 4 Manli GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gallardo (Image credit: Manli) Image 2 of 4 Manli GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gallardo (Image credit: Manli) Image 3 of 4 Manli GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (Image credit: Manli) Image 4 of 4 Manli GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (Image credit: Manli)

Out of the graphics cards, only the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gallardo comes with a small factory overclock of 15 MHz on the boost clock. The Manli GeForce RTX 3080 Ti sticks to Nvidia's reference boost clock speed, which is 1,665 MHz.

Manli's graphics cards are also rated for 350W so you'll find two 8-pin PCIe power connectors on them. They also utilize the same display design as the Founders Edition, which come down to three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs and a single HDMI 2.1 port.

The manufacturer didn't share any details on the pricing or when the Manli GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gallardo will be available.