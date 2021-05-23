Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition First to Support DualSense Controller on PC

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect current DualSense support of both the Steam and Epic Game Store versions of the game, and to explain how to check if your game has been updated to the latest version, which is required for full DualSense support.



Not only is Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition a visual showcase for ray tracing and PC gaming, but it's also is the first PC game to fully utilize the PlayStation DualSense controller, taking advantage of the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

This was first reported by Twitter user Donny, who posted a video that showcased the DualSense controller with adaptive trigger and haptic feedback in action. It's impressive to see the DualSense fully supported, even if it's not directly via PlayStation.

After a patch today, Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition became the first PC game to support haptic feedback and adaptive triggers officially (vid source is reddit) pic.twitter.com/CC3bUiKjwlMay 21, 2021 See more

To check this out for yourself, you'll need a copy of Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition for PC from Steam, Epic Game Store , or GOG . Once you’ve downloaded the game, verify the hotfix has been downloaded as well. This requires a ray tracing-capable GPU, ideally one of the best graphics cards, or you won't be able to play the game. Once you have that out of the way, you'll need a DualSense controller (you already have one, right?), and it will need to be connected to the PC via a USB-C cable to get the full experience.

Originally it was stated that the DualSense was only working in the Steam version of Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition and that was incorrect. I’m not sure what happened but previously the DualSense controller was not showing up in the Epic Game Store. However, as of now, it is and I have confirmed that the DualSense controller does in fact use the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. We can’t say if it was due to forcing EGS to verify the files or what. However, the DualSense is working with the Epic Game Store version. To verify that your version has updated, head over to the installation folder, right-click on the Metro Exodus executable and check the “Details” tab. It should show file version 2.0.1.1. If not, you’ll have to force an update in the Epic Games Store.

I've been covering the DualSense and PC gaming for a while now, and seeing this being implemented has been exciting. Sony itself is still not supporting the DualSense controller on PC/Windows yet, which is expected. It took PlayStation six years before it supported the DualShock 4 for Windows.

As for when Sony will officially support the DualSense controller for the PC, I don't think this will six years as it did with the DualShock 4. After all, PlayStation's Jim Ryan said that more PlayStation games are heading to the PC. We've already seen Horizon Zero Dawn and, more recently released Days Gone released for the PC, with more games on the way. I can only imagine this would also indicate that DualSense support is also coming.

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition will also arrive on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in June 2021.