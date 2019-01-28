Microsoft Ends Metadata Support on Windows 7

Microsoft has just hammered another nail into Windows 7’s coffin. On Friday the company announced, that it would be ending support for metadata across Windows Media Center and Windows Media Player for Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 (although 8 and 8.1 will still have access to it on Media Player). This apparently comes as a result of Microsoft “looking at customer feedback and usage data”, and deciding that maintaining the service was no longer cost-efficient.
Although this is a bit of a nuisance for those with expansive media libraries, it’s worth noting that this will not have any effect on media that you already have the metadata downloaded for. However going forward, seeing information such as title, genre, artist, director, etc will be gone, unless you opt for a third-party service instead.
Fortunately, Microsoft is still continuing to support media player playback, meaning if you are still clinging on for dear life to the ad and Candy Crush free OS, you won’t be entirely out of luck just yet.
|Windows Media Version
|Operating System
|Affected by this change?
|Windows Media Center
|Windows 8.1
|Yes
|Windows 8
|Yes
|Windows 7
|Yes
|Windows Media Player
|Windows 10
|No
|Windows 8.1
|No
|Windows 8
|No
|Windows 7
|Yes
Why this feature is disabled in Windows 7, 8 and 8.1, yet still available on Windows 10 is clearly a bit of a mystery, or maybe not. Read Microsoft's official statement about it here. Or alternatively we recommend you try out a free media player alternative such as VLC player, or Media Player Classic.
7 had a good life. Its time for it to move on.
It appears to me that Microsoft is killing off the media metadata now, because it will not upset corporate IT managers who are still on Windows 7.
A lot of IT has moved to 10. The ones who don't are typically specialized software that has either not been written for anything newer than 7, usually because its no longer supported, or the cost would be too high.
And Vistas biggest failing was hardware more than software. So many OEMs took XP systems with 256MB of system RAM, a single core Celeron and an old PATA HDD and pawned them off as Vista ready when at the time even XP needed 1GB minimum to run smoothly. If you built a decent gaming system at Vistas launch it ran fine. UAC was a tad aggressive (better in 7 by far) but still it was more the hardware OEMs than Vista itself.
To me that shows a software fault with Vista. The fact it couldn't even run well on a perfectly XP-capable computer means it was much more resource-hungry. While software grows and becomes more resource-demanding as features are added, I don't think anyone wants growth and bloat from the actual operating system itself. Windows 10 is bloated as well, but at least it's fairly well-optimized (all things considered) and stable. I still preferred Windows 7 and I wish there were ways to make Windows 10 lighter and less intrusive, as that could make it actually better and even lighter than 7 was.
You didn't read what I stated. OEMs tried to shove Vista on under powered systems that even XP would run like a dog on. By the time Vista launched XP needed 1GB of VRAM to be smooth. 512MB would work but was sluggish and would run into issues. I had plenty of "Vista Ready" systems with 256MB and 512MB of VRAM and a low end CPU come my way. Upping to 1GB made it way better, still slow thanks to the low end CPU, and 2GB made it smooth as butter.
Yes Vista required more resources than XP but so did 7 and XP required more than 2K or 98 and 98 more than 95 and 95 more than MS-DOS. However at the time Vista came out memory was getting cheaper and cheaper. 4GB cost as mish as 512MB did when XP was the main OS so that shouldn;t have been an issue. If OEMs didn't under power their machines Vista wouldn't have had as bad of a launch and might have been looked at a bit better than it is today.
Microsoft's dropping of WMC on Windows 10 does not make sense to users.
... Not that I'm in any hurry to swap my win7.