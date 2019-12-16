Microsoft Gives Windows 10 Mobile a Little Longer to Live

(Image credit: Alberto Garcia Guillen/Shutterstock)

The holiday spirit must have gotten to Microsoft. As noted by Windows Latest Sunday, Microsoft published an updated support article on December 10 saying that it would extend support for Windows 10 Mobile from December 10 to January 14, 2020.

Microsoft said in the support article that "devices running Windows 10 Mobile and Windows 10 Mobile Enterprise will no longer receive monthly security and quality updates that contain protection from the latest security threats" on that date.

Many consumers probably won't even notice the difference. Microsoft executive Joe Belfiore said in October 2017 that the company had officially stopped focusing on Windows 10 Mobile, which had failed to compete with the likes of iOS and Android.

Microsoft didn't explain why it extended Windows 10 Mobile's support to January 14. Maybe it just thinks that will be a good day to put operating systems out to pasture--the company's planning to officially end support for Windows 7 the same day.

Regardless of the reason, Windows 10 Mobile users might be able to rest a bit easier during the holidays knowing that another minor update might make its way to them in January. Then all of them (there are probably dozens!) can go forward from there.