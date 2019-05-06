Microsoft Teases Minecraft AR Game at Build 2019

(Image credit: Microsoft)

In a little tease at the end of the keynote at Microsoft's Build developer conference in Seattle, the company teased a Minecraft announcement coming May 17.

It took place in the form of a short video in which a man leaves his phone on a bench, and a woman who picks it up sees Minecraft characters in augmented reality (AR).

The game appears to be similar to Pokémon Go in that you can see characters and action through AR on your phone. It is unclear if the game will connect at all to its PC or console counterparts. It's also not clear if Microsoft will use other AR technology, like HoloLens, for the game either (tech demos for HoloLens have been made using Minecraft, but not full titles).

We'll learn more on May 17.