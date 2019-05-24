MSI Showcasing Powerful Titan, Raider Gaming Laptops at Computex

Just ahead of Computex, MSI is spilling the beans on two new gaming laptops: the MSI GT76 Titan and the MSI GE65 Raider. Pricing and availability wasn’t immediately available, but based on the details we have the two laptops are set to be mighty powerful.

MSI GT76 Titan

The GT76 Titan will run on an 8 core/16 thread 9th Gen Intel Core i9 (the exact model wasn’t specified) with up to 5GHz when overclocked, as well as an Nvidia RTX 2080. But what MSI is really promoting is its Cooler Boost Titan design with 11 heat pipes and four fans, which the company claims allows for more than twice as much airflow as usual.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Additionally, the Titan will have an aluminum chassis, thin bezels and a design inspired by exotic cars. MSI hasn’t said it, but if this Titan follows with tradition, it will have a mechanical keyboard.

MSI GE65 Raider

The GE65 Raider will also have a Core i9 CPU (again, unspecified) as well as RTX graphics (specifics weren’t mentioned). The IPS display will go up to 240Hz, and it will offer Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax). It will also boast a “two-tone mesh design” that MSI claims is inspired by, of course, dragons.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

MSI is also promoting its Trident X Plus, which it claims to be the world’s smallest gaming desktop, with a 9th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and RTX graphics.

Image Credits: MSI

MORE: Best Gaming Laptops

MORE: Laptop Reviews

MORE: All Laptop Content