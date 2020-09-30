MSI Rolls Out New 500-Series Firmware for Zen 3 CPUs

MPG X570 Gaming Pro Carbon WiFi (Image credit: MSI)

MSI announced today the availability of new firmwares for 11 of the brand's AMD 500-series motherboards. According to MSI, the beta firmwares land with support for "future AM4 socket processors," which we know is Zen 3.

The updated firmwares incorporates AMD's latest Combo PI V2 version 1.1.0.0 BIOS and brings other improvements to the table. The firmwares come with an updated SMU module, optimizations for DDR4 memory overclocking and solve specific issues when overclocking.

The first X570 motherboards that received the new firmwares include the MPG X570 Gaming Pro Carbon Wi-Fi, MEG X570 Godlike, MEG X570 Ace, MEG X570 Unify and MAG X570 Tomahawk Wi-F.

The list of B550 motherboards consists of the MPG B550 Gaming Plus, MPG B550 Gaming Carbon WiFi, MAG B550 Tomahawk, MPG B550 Gaming Edge WiFi, MAG B550M Mortar WiFi and MAG B550M Mortar.

Other models will get their corresponding beta firmwares in the middle of October, while A520 motherboards will have to wait until the end of October. MSI estimates that the final version of the firmware for both X570 and B550 motherboards should be ready from the end of October.

AMD is revealing Zen 3 on October 8, yet we have zero indications that there will be new motherboards. The chipmaker has already confirmed that the prior 400-series and current 500-series motherboards are compatible with Zen 3 so there's little need for the 600-series at the current moment.