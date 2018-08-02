Trending

MSI Z370 Support for Intel 9000-Series Suggests Backwards Compatibility

MSI has announced that it will support Intel's 9000-series processors with 15 of its Z370 motherboards. From a larger perspective, the announcement signals that Intel's next generation processors, which purportedly step up to eight cores for mainstream models, will be backwards compatible with existing motherboards. There have also been several reports that H-Series motherboards will also support the new processors, but those reports remain unconfirmed.

Intel has long suffered the ire of enthusiasts and mainstream users alike due to the lack of backwards motherboard compatibility among its new chips, especially in light of AMD's commitment to support its AM4 socket with all of its mainstream processors until 2020. True to form, Intel's Coffee Lake processors also necessitated a step forward from 200-series motherboards to 300-series models despite the similar LGA 1151 interface found on both generations of motherboards.

Intel claimed that 300-series motherboards required optimized memory trace routing and improved power delivery to support the six-core models, and subsequent digging found that the company did in fact beef up power delivery to the interface.

Many enthusiasts opined that the existing power delivery for the 200-series motherboards could have handled the increased power draw of the new six-core Coffee Lake models, but given the revelation that 300-series boards will also support the eight-core models, it appears that Intel was setting the stage to support eight-core models on the 300-series platform as well.

Curiously, existing Z370 motherboards lack the new features Intel added to its H, Q and B-Series chipsets, like 10Gbps USB 3.1 and support for CNVI Wi-Fi modules, but it appears the company is readying new Z390 to bring the high-end boards more in line with the downstream models.

More details are arriving by the day about Intel's forthcoming 9000-series processors, but many of the recently leaked roadmaps contradict one another. At least with MSI's leak, we know that support for 9000-series processors is well underway, so we should learn more shortly.

  • rssbailey 03 August 2018 03:37
    At least they aren't forcing you to upgrade to a new chipset IE z270->z370 for 8th gen! I can do without all the new features just gimme that I9!
  • phobicsq 04 August 2018 01:50
    Until Intel fixes their security issues I don't know why anyone would buy from them. I still can't believe they are getting away with what they did to all the users who buy their products.
  • eye4bear 06 August 2018 14:43
    I would like to add my voice to that of Phobicsq, why is Tom's, along with the rest of the PC/gaming community not badgering Intel daily/weekly/monthly about new updated (NOT patched) processors. It is my understanding that Intel has known that this weakness existed for years, did nothing about it and has no plan or replacements in place.
