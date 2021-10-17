MSI Z690 Motherboard Specifications Leaked Ahead Of Launch

MSI released a couple of teasers for the brand's upcoming Z690 motherboards for Intel' 12th Generation Alder Lake processors. While the renders of the rear I/O don't tell us a lot, hardware detective momomo_us has dug up retailer listings that give us a general idea of the specifications for each motherboard.

3Logic, one of Russia's largest hardware retailer, listed 17 different Z690 motherboards from MSI that span from the MEG, MPG, MAG and Pro series. Logically, these are mmotherboards based on Intel's Z690 flagship chipset and budget models with the B660 and H610 chipsets should arrive in January. There was no sign of the MEG Z690 Godlike, suggesting that the flagship Z690 motherboard will arrive at a later date.

The MEG Z690 Ace, which falls behind the Godlike, features four DDR5 memory lots and up to five M.2 slots. 3Logic didn't specify the number of SATA III ports, but we expect the motherboard to provide at least six of them. Expansion-wise, the MEG Z690 Ace will supply three PCIe x16 expansions slots. According to a recent Alder Lake leak, only the primary PCIe x16 slot reportedly adheres to PCIe 5.0 speeds. You'll also find up to two USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 ports and seven USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports on the MEG Z690 Ace.

Avid overclockers and consumers who detest RGB lighting will be happy to know that the Unify series is back with Z690. As usual, MSI will offer the X and non-X variant almost identical specifications. The Z690 Unify-X should overclock memory better because of the dual-DIMM design. The motherboards' other specifications include five M.2 slots, six SATA III ports, two PCIe x16 expansion slots and one PCIe x1 slot.

MSI Z690 Motherboard Specifications

Motherboard Memory Slots M.2 Slots SATA III Ports PCIe x16 Slots PCIe x1 Slots USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Ports USB 3.2 Gen 2 Ports WiFi Form Factor MEG Z690 Ace 4 x DDR5 5 ? 3 ? 2 7 ? ATX MEG Z690 Unify 4 x DDR5 5 6 2 1 2 7 ? ATX MEG Z690 Unify-X 2 x DDR5 5 6 2 1 2 7 ? ATX MEG Z690I Unify 2 x DDR5 3 4 1 0 1 2 ? Mini-ATX MPG Z690 Carbon WiFi 4 x DDR5 5 ? 3 0 2 6 Yes ATX MPG Z690 Edge WiFi 4 x DDR5 4 6 3 0 0 5 Yes ATX MPG Z690 Edge WiFi DDR4 4 x DDR4 4 6 3 0 0 5 Yes ATX MPG Z690 Force WiFi 4 x DDR5 5 ? 3 1 1 6 Yes ATX MAG Z690 Tomahawk WiFi 4 x DDR5 4 6 3 1 1 ? Yes ATX MAG Z690 Tomahawk WiFi DDR4 4 x DDR4 4 6 3 1 1 ? Yes ATX MAG Z690 Torpedo 4 x DDR4 4 6 3 1 1 3 ? ATX Pro Z690-A 4 x DDR5 4 ? 3 1 1 6 No ATX Pro Z690-A DDR4 4 x DDR4 4 ? 3 1 1 6 No ATX Pro Z690-A WiFi 4 x DDR5 4 ? 3 1 1 6 Yes ATX Pro Z690-A WiFi DDR4 4 x DDR4 4 ? 3 1 1 6 Yes ATX Pro Z690-P 4 x DDR5 3 4 2 3 0 0 No ATX Pro Z690-P DDR4 4 x DDR4 3 4 2 3 0 0 No ATX

It appears that the only Z690 mini-ITX motherboard in MSI's arsenal is the MEG Z690I Unify-X. It should possess the same, if not better, memory overclocking potential as the MEG Z690 Unify-X. Obviously, the reduced landscape means that the MEG Z690I Unify is less rich in features. Nevertheless, the mini-ITX motherboard supplies three M.2 slots and four SATA III ports for storage. As is customary, you only get one PCIe x16 expansion slot.

The Tomahawk model has been a fan-favorite for mainstream gamers for generations now. On this occasion, the company will sell the Z690 model in both DDR4 and DDR5 variants. With the difference of the memory slots aside, both motherboards share the specifications, including four M.2 slots, six SATA III ports, three PCIe x16 expansion slots and one PCIe x1 slot.

Image 1 of 3 MSI Z690 Motherboards (Image credit: MSI) Image 2 of 3 MSI Z690 Motherboards (Image credit: MSI) Image 3 of 3 MSI Z690 Motherboards (Image credit: MSI)

Consumers that want a micro-ATX motherboard may have to wait until Intel officially launches the B660 and H610 chipsets. The listings from 3Logic didn't expose any micro-ATX options, insinuating that MSI is keeping that form factor for the cheaper chipsets. There should be at least one more mini-ITX model as well.

The Intel Innovation event will take place between October 27 and 28 where many believe Intel will announce Alder Lake. MSI has announced its on "The Next Playground" for November 2, lending credenced to the rumored Alder Lake launch n November 4.