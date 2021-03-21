Mushkin Jumps On The RGB RAM Bandwagon With Redline Lumina Line

Mushkin has been away from the memory game for a while, but the company is back with a new series of DDR4 memory. It recently revealed its Redline Lumina RGB product line that's designed and optimized for the most up-to-date Intel and AMD platforms.

The Redline Lumina RGB memory arrives with an aluminum heat spreader that's complemented with snazzy RGB lighting. The light bar features 16 high-quality RGB LEDs to provide a vivid and smooth illumination. Like many modern memory kits, Redline Lumina RGB is ready to integrate itself into the majority of motherboard RGB ecosystems, including Asus Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync and ASRock Polychrome.

Mushkin offers the Redline Lumina RGB in dual-channel packages in three different densities. You can choose from 16GB (2X8GB), 32GB (2X16GB) or 64GB (2X32GB) configurations.

Image 1 of 2 Redline Lumina RGB DDR4 (Image credit: Mushkin) Image 2 of 2 Redline Lumina RGB DDR4 (Image credit: Mushkin)

Mushkin has all its bases covered from a performance standpoint. The Redline Lumina RGB starts at DDR4-2666 data rate and extends up to DDR4-4133. The timings are not bad either, with CAS Latency (CL) values spanning from CL16 to CL19. The Redline Lumina RGB stays within specification at all times, regardless of the memory frequency. The DRAM voltage varies from 1.2V to 1.35V.

Equipped with Intel XMP 2.0 support, Redline Lumina RGB memory kits take the hassle out of setup. With the click of a button (or at least the enabling of a preset), you can get the memory kits up to their advertised memory frequency in a jiffy. The company says all Redline Lumina RGB memory kits are thoroughly hand-tested in North America. Confident of their quality, Mushkin backs every Redline Lumina RGB memory kit with a limited lifetime warranty.

You can already find the Redline Lumina at Newegg. The 16GB and 32GB memory kits start at $96.99 and $179.99, respectively, while the 64GB memory kits sell for $324.99.