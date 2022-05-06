Newegg Best Sellers Dominated by Nvidia GPUs As Prices Stabilize

According to Newegg's Best Sellers list, Nvidia has begun dominating graphics card sales across the board since prices began to stabilize a month ago. Newegg's Best Sellers list consists entirely of RTX 30 series products -- with the only exception being an occasional RTX 2060 listing piled into the mix. Radeon cards, both new or old, are nowhere to be seen.

The market situation at Newegg is quite strange, to say the least. GPUs from both AMD and Nvidia have been dropping in price steadily, and AMD even has a distinct edge in pricing in two distinct categories, the ultra-high-end flagship category, and the lower mid-range market. With the RX 6600 outperforming the RTX 3060 12GB in pricing, and the RX 6900 XT outpricing the RTX 3090 as well as RTX 3080 Tis.

From a pricing perspective, there is no reason for any of AMD's RX 6000 series GPUs to not be on the best sellers list, which makes Newegg's best sellers list quite puzzling. If we had to guess, we'd assume Nvidia has superior mindshare over AMD, which would make sense, as Nvidia produces far more GPUs than AMD. However, it is just a guess and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Taking up the number 1 spot in Newegg's best sellers list is Asus' TUF Gaming RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, coming in at $910.99. In second place is Gigabyte's significantly cheaper GeForce RTX 3070 Ti at $699.99.

It's worth noting that the Tuf Gaming just hit the number one spot at the time of this writing and, earlier today, the Gigabyte Gaming model was in the number 1 position, which makes a lot more sense considering its significantly-cheaper price.

Other worthy mentions include the RTX 3070 Ti FTW3 Ultra variant coming in at a respectable (but still overpriced) $759.99, in third place. In fourth place is the Gigabyte Gaming OC Pro RTX 3060 Ti for $599.99, and in 5th position is the MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 3050 for $329.99.

Current Newegg.com Prices GPU Model Prices RTX 3090 Ti $1,999.99 RTX 3090 $1,699.99 RTX 3080 Ti $1,149.99 RTX 3080 12GB $999.99 RTX 3080 10GB $849.99 RTX 3070 Ti $699.99 RTX 3070 $699.99 RTX 3060 Ti $549.99 RTX 3060 $389.99 RTX 3050 $299.99 RX 6900 XT $999.99 RX 6800 XT $850.00 RX 6800 $759.99 RX 6700 XT $498.99 RX 6600 XT $399.99 RX 6600 $329.99 RX 6500 XT $199.99

Prices have continued to decline since we last looked at GPU pricing on the site. Almost all modern GPU models from both Nvidia and AMD have seen a minor price decline. Most cards are seeing anywhere between a $100-$50 price decrease even on some mid-range cards such as the RTX 3060, which sees a $99 discount from the last time we looked at RTX 3060 prices.