'Nioh: Complete Edition' To Get Keyboard And Mouse Support

Koei Tecmo announced another update to the PC version of Nioh, its Dark Souls-meets-samurai action game, that will finally let you play it with a mouse and keyboard.

Specifically, your mouse will be used for the usual combination of camera and action commands, but you can fully customize the button assignments on the keyboard. This should be a welcome addition for those who dislike playing PC games with a controller.

The update's other features include a fix on the sensitivity on a controller’s analog stick and a repaired matchmaking issue at the Torii Gates level. The studio will also patch “miscellaneous bugs” throughout the game.

This is the third update to Nioh: Complete Edition since its launch earlier this month. Previous updates included bug fixes, performance improvements, and resolved online issues. Update 1.21.03 is scheduled to arrive on November 30 in Japan. Due to the difference in time zones, this means that North American players should expect to see the changes on November 29.