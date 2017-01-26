Numskull Releases Official PSVR Stand

Where are you supposed to put a virtual reality (VR) headset when you aren't wearing it? Some people might think it's okay just to leave their VR equipment lying around in their entertainment center, on their desk, or inside a drawer. Numskull's stand for the PlayStation VR--which was given the not-at-all-cumbersome name of "Official Sony VR Headset Stand (PS4)"--wasn't made for those heathens and their disregard for proper storage options.

Numskull said the stand, with its "premium quality obsidian head" and "heavy chrome finish base," is officially licensed from Sony. It stands between 38cm and 48cm tall; includes a cable to make sure everything's nice and neat; and is engraved with the PSVR and Numskull logos. The company said the stand also "matches PlayStation colour scheme," which in this case appears to mean that its mannequin-like "skull" has a glossy black finish.

Sony already sells a display station--which can also be used to charge one DualShock 4 controller and two Move controllers--in the PSVR Launch Bundle. But for people who didn't spring for that bundle when they bought their PSVR and want to show off their headset, well, Numskull's stand might be the best option. It's currently available for £30 in the United Kingdom; it's not clear whether or not Numskull intends to release it in other countries.

