Nvidia Drops Game-Ready Driver for Red Dead Redemption II

Nvidia's last major driver release might have come out less than a week ago alongside the debut of the GeForce GTX 1660 Super graphics card, but that didn't stop the company from unleashing a Game-Ready driver for Red Dead Redemption II and Need for Speed Heat today.

Nvidia also outed its best graphics cards recommendations for running Red Dead Redemption II. Note that these are for running the game at 60 frames per second (fps).

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Game-Ready drivers aren’t strictly always necessary when you want to run a just-released game on your system, but it's recommended gamers update their driver for two simple reasons: performance and stability. Although Red Dead Redemption II and Need for Speed Heat might be playable otherwise, Game-Ready drivers are made to ensure that the games run as stable as possible.

Of course, as with any new game release, in the first few weeks you might still encounter some teething issues, which usually get sorted out as the game publisher and hardware vendors fix the initial batches of issues users have.

In addition to these updates, the 441.12 driver also brings performance improvements for Borderlands 3.

The GeForce Game Ready Driver version 441.12 also comes with the support needed to use G-Sync on newly updated LG OLED TVs.

You can find this driver available for download here or through the GeForce Experience app.