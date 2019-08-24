New TU102-Based Nvidia RTX GPU Appears to Be Purpose-Built for GeForce Now

(Image credit: Nvidia)

When Nvidia launched their new Super RTX GPUs, it seemed like a given that we'd eventually see a 2080 Ti Super, especially because rumors pointed to its existence from the get-go. Earlier this month the program AIDA64 got an update for a new TU102-based GPU, and some thought this "T10-8" RTX GPU could be the new 2080Ti Super.

If this were the 2080 Ti Super, we'd expect this GPU not to be cut down, or at least less cut-down than the 2080Ti. "If" being the keyword, because it seems that this is not a consumer GPU, but a GPU specifically made for Nvidia's GeForce Now streaming service.

Surprisingly, this was discovered on the GeForce forums in a thread about new RTX-capable servers for GeForce Now, and the GPU surprisingly performs worse than expected. The replies in the thread confirmed that the RTX T10-8 GPU is new and comes equipped with 8 GB of VRAM, but it performs much worse than the older Pascal-based Tesla P40. Users also speculate that these new RTX GPUs have been seemingly taken off GeForce Now for suspected performance issues and the inability to actually use RTX features (which require DX12, something Windows Server 2012 doesn't have).

Considering what this GPU is being used for, and the amount of VRAM it has, the chances of this being the 2080 Ti Super are rather slim. We're not exactly sure of the nature of this GPU, but if you were hoping this was a new 2080 Ti, this probably isn't it.