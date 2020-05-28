GeForce Now Games: Here Are All the Titles Leaving Nvidia's Streaming Service

Nvidia GeForce Now has been subject to some controversy since the cloud service's debut. The game streaming service makes it possible to play the latest PC games without owning a powerful gaming PC, but at the same time it doesn't look like Nvidia has kept game devs happy. On Wednesday, Nvidia announced that the service has now become opt-in for developers and game studios.
With this approach, GeForce Now has still secured over 2,000 game titles, so there's certainly no shortage. But there is also a large number of games that are no longer offered on the service as of May 31 (see below). If you've bought one of these games with the intention of playing it on GeForce Now, you're out of luck.
The list of devs that have pulled out also looks extensive. At first glance, we can see that 2K Games isn't on the list. Activision Blizzard, Bethesda, Capcom, Rockstar, Konami, Sega and Xbox Game Studios are also absent.
Nvidia did clarify that the service comes at no cost to developers, which makes it difficult to see why some would choose not to participate, since this should expand their customer base. But who knows what's going on behind the scenes.
Games Leaving Nvidia GeForce Now on May 31
Nvidia noted in its announcement that, "Games from publishers who opt in to streaming on GeForce Now by May 31st will remain on the service." But as of writing, here are the games expected to no longer be available to stream on GeForce Now after the end of this month.
- Albion Online
- Amazing Cultivation Simulator
- Assetto Corsa
- Battlerite
- Battlerite Royale
- Besiege
- Black Squad
- Blackwake
- CardLife: Cardboard Survival
- Catherine Classic
- Celeste
- Clicker Heroes
- Clicker Heroes 2
- Company of Heroes
- Cultist Simulator: The Dancer
- Darkest Dungeon
- Darwin Project
- Dead Frontier 2
- Don't Starve
- Don't Starve Together
- Donut County Dragon Nest
- Empyrion - Galactic Survival
- Endless Space 2
- Farm Together
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- Five Nights at Freddy's 2
- Football Manager 2018
- Football Manager 2019
- Football Manager Touch 2018
- FrostRunner
- Gloomhaven
- Guacamelee! 2
- Guild Wars 2
- Heroes of Newerth
- Hot Lava
- Hunt: Showdown
- Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms
- Islands of Nyne: Battle Royale
- Kerbal Space Program
- Kingdom Rush Origins
- Leisure Suit Larry
- Lineage II
- Magic the Gathering: Arena
- Minion Masters
- Miracle snack shop Narcosis
- Next Day: Survival
- Nioh: Complete Edition
- Outlast
- Overland
- Oxygen Not Included
- Past Cure
- Pillars of Eternity H: Deadfire
- Project CARS
- Project CARS 2
- Pummel Party
- Pyre
- RAD
- Raft
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV
- Russian Fishing 4
- SCUM
- Shenmue I & II
- Sonic Forces
- Sonic Mania
- Sundered
- Switchblade
- Tabletop Simulator
- Team Sonic Racing
- Terminator: Resistance
- The D.R.G. Initiative
- The Isle
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- The Legend of Bum-Bo
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season
- The Witness
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Torchlight II
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Two Point Hospital
- Valkyria Chronicles 4
- Vanquish
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Prophecy
- We Happy Few
- Wytchsun: Elleros Origins
- XERA: Survival
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Z1 Battle Royale
Nvidia's game streaming service appears to be succeeding so far. Its popularity led to GeForce Now membership selling out in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It'll be interesting to see how much of an impact losing the above games will have.