GeForce Now Games: Here Are All the Titles Leaving Nvidia's Streaming Service

Nvidia GeForce Now has been subject to some controversy since the cloud service's debut. The game streaming service makes it possible to play the latest PC games without owning a powerful gaming PC, but at the same time it doesn't look like Nvidia has kept game devs happy. On Wednesday, Nvidia announced that the service has now become opt-in for developers and game studios.

With this approach, GeForce Now has still secured over 2,000 game titles, so there's certainly no shortage. But there is also a large number of games that are no longer offered on the service as of May 31 (see below). If you've bought one of these games with the intention of playing it on GeForce Now, you're out of luck.

The list of devs that have pulled out also looks extensive. At first glance, we can see that 2K Games isn't on the list. Activision Blizzard, Bethesda, Capcom, Rockstar, Konami, Sega and Xbox Game Studios are also absent.

Nvidia did clarify that the service comes at no cost to developers, which makes it difficult to see why some would choose not to participate, since this should expand their customer base. But who knows what's going on behind the scenes.

Games Leaving Nvidia GeForce Now on May 31

Nvidia noted in its announcement that, "Games from publishers who opt in to streaming on GeForce Now by May 31st will remain on the service." But as of writing, here are the games expected to no longer be available to stream on GeForce Now after the end of this month.

Albion Online

Amazing Cultivation Simulator

Assetto Corsa

Battlerite

Battlerite Royale

Besiege

Black Squad

Blackwake

CardLife: Cardboard Survival

Catherine Classic

Celeste

Clicker Heroes

Clicker Heroes 2

Company of Heroes

Cultist Simulator: The Dancer

Darkest Dungeon

Darwin Project

Dead Frontier 2

Don't Starve

Don't Starve Together

Donut County Dragon Nest

Empyrion - Galactic Survival

Endless Space 2

Farm Together

Five Nights at Freddy's

Five Nights at Freddy's 2

Football Manager 2018

Football Manager 2019

Football Manager Touch 2018

FrostRunner

Gloomhaven

Guacamelee! 2

Guild Wars 2

Heroes of Newerth

Hot Lava

Hunt: Showdown

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms

Islands of Nyne: Battle Royale

Kerbal Space Program

Kingdom Rush Origins

Leisure Suit Larry

Lineage II

Magic the Gathering: Arena

Minion Masters

Miracle snack shop Narcosis

Next Day: Survival

Nioh: Complete Edition

Outlast

Overland

Oxygen Not Included

Past Cure

Pillars of Eternity H: Deadfire

Project CARS

Project CARS 2

Pummel Party

Pyre

RAD

Raft

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV

Russian Fishing 4

SCUM

Shenmue I & II

Sonic Forces

Sonic Mania

Sundered

Switchblade

Tabletop Simulator

Team Sonic Racing

Terminator: Resistance

The D.R.G. Initiative

The Isle

The Jackbox Party Pack 3

The Legend of Bum-Bo

The Walking Dead: The Final Season

The Witness

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Torchlight II

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Two Point Hospital

Valkyria Chronicles 4

Vanquish

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Prophecy

We Happy Few

Wytchsun: Elleros Origins

XERA: Survival

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Z1 Battle Royale

Nvidia's game streaming service appears to be succeeding so far. Its popularity led to GeForce Now membership selling out in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It'll be interesting to see how much of an impact losing the above games will have.