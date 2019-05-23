Trending

Nvidia Teases 'Super' GeForce Announcement

By

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia just posted a mysterious, 16-second teaser for an upcoming announcement related to GeForce. The video, posted on YouTube, shows the logo for something called "Super."

It's hashtagged with GeForce, so it's more than likely related to its gaming lineup of cards. Beyond that, details are non-existent.

Nvidia will hold a press conference at Computex in Taiwan on May 27 at 2:30 p.m. local time, so it's very possible that we'll learn about this development there.

What are your guesses? Turing refresh? New memory speeds? Something entirely different? Let us know in the comments.

22 Comments Comment from the forums
  • DookieDraws 23 May 2019 15:48
    Meh. I only get excited for Super-Duper announcements. :p
    Reply
  • abhipw 23 May 2019 16:08
    Dual GPU solution like Titan Z.....
    Reply
  • Audherbagn 23 May 2019 16:15
    The obvious answer is some kind of supercomputer, but I don't know about that.

    Another possibility could be some kind of hardware accelerated supersampling on turing/turing refresh.
    Reply
  • littleleo 23 May 2019 16:15
    Knowing greedy Nvidia it will have a Super Price too. The 1st $4K 4K VGA card?
    Reply
  • salgado18 23 May 2019 16:45
    GeForce with a Turbo button
    Reply
  • Blackbird77 23 May 2019 17:11
    Super expensive.
    Reply
  • velocityg4 23 May 2019 17:28
    Perhaps something for 144hz 5K gaming.:rolleyes:
    Reply
  • hannibal 23 May 2019 18:15
    Ti versions to kick Navis...
    Reply
  • AnimeMania 23 May 2019 18:23
    I would like to see a RTX 2080ti level card without the ray tracing hardware, but with or without the DLSS for a reasonable price. I think that would pair nicely with a Ryzen 5.0+ Ghz CPU for taking affordable PC 4K gaming to the next level.
    Reply
  • Eximo 23 May 2019 20:30
    RTX card with crippled RT cores would make some sense if they built up enough of a stockpile of bad parts. Probably too expensive to effectively sell in Asia.
    Reply