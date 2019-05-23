Nvidia Teases 'Super' GeForce Announcement

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia just posted a mysterious, 16-second teaser for an upcoming announcement related to GeForce. The video, posted on YouTube, shows the logo for something called "Super."

It's hashtagged with GeForce, so it's more than likely related to its gaming lineup of cards. Beyond that, details are non-existent.

Nvidia will hold a press conference at Computex in Taiwan on May 27 at 2:30 p.m. local time, so it's very possible that we'll learn about this development there.

